March 20-March 21
Bates, Antoine, 43, Houston — Fraud, theft, failure to comply
Croarkin, Kaitlin, 27, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Crumity, Willie, 44, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Elkins, Laura, 56, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Fitzpatrick, Nickolas, 26, Crown Point — Possession of cocaine
Leere, Gerald, 52, Valparaiso — Criminal recklessness
Lesczynske, Adolph, 39, Lake Station — Failure to appear
Maman, Terence Sr., 43, Portage — Failure to appear
Maupin, Michael, 19, Chesterton — Revocation of probation
Newman, Troy, 44, Portage — Revocation of probation
Thiel, Michael, 33, Portage — Domestic battery
Ventura, Charles, 55, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Wesley, Sarah, 23, Valparaiso — Domestic battery