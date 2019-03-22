Try 3 months for $3
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

March 20-March 21

Bates, Antoine, 43, Houston — Fraud, theft, failure to comply

Croarkin, Kaitlin, 27, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Crumity, Willie, 44, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Elkins, Laura, 56, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Fitzpatrick, Nickolas, 26, Crown Point — Possession of cocaine

Leere, Gerald, 52, Valparaiso — Criminal recklessness

Lesczynske, Adolph, 39, Lake Station — Failure to appear

Maman, Terence Sr., 43, Portage — Failure to appear

Maupin, Michael, 19, Chesterton — Revocation of probation

Newman, Troy, 44, Portage — Revocation of probation

Thiel, Michael, 33, Portage — Domestic battery

Ventura, Charles, 55, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Wesley, Sarah, 23, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.