Dec. 4-Dec. 6

Arend, Lisa, 44, Portage — Battery, domestic battery, interference with reporting

Barger, Lester Jr., 38, Hobart — theft

Barger, Chelsea, 25, Hobart — Hold, theft

Bass, Grande, 35, Chicago — Theft

Corralez, Marcos, 48, Merrillville — Operating while being habitual traffic violator

Dahlgren, Keith, 34, Hobart — Failure to appear

Feeler, Alden, 57, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Garcia, Alex, 36, Chesterton — Invasion of privacy, revocation of probation

Jablonski, Miles, 19, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Johnson, Juante, 31, Portage — Invasion of privacy

Kappel, Tiffany, 31, Michigan City — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Kratkoczki, Autumn, 21, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Krauklis, Joel, 36, DeMotte — Revocation of probation

Lake, Joshua, 33, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Leavell, Andrew, 22, Battle Creek, Michigan — Failure to appear, revocation of probation

Milliron, Kenneth, 40, Chesterton — Failure to appear

Morrison, Joseph, 48, Burns Harbor — Failure to appear

Muse, Maurice, 49, Chicago — Invasion of privacy

Pickett, Krystina, 33, Hebron — Revocation of probation

Seiber, Jacob, 20, Portage — Failure to appear

Senicka, Adam, 37, Naperville, Illinois — Failure to appear

Shearry, Lenell, 47, Gary — Auto theft, false informing

Sims, Kendra, 39, Chesterton — Hold

Singleton, Michael, 44, Portage — Domestic battery

Teska, Jacklyn, 19, South Bend — Never received license

