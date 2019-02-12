Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Feb. 8-Feb. 11

Arredondo, Daniel Jr., 28, Highland — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Bachman, Kenneth, 50, Portage — Driving while suspended

Begolke, Bernard, 58, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Bray, Terrance, 28, Gary — Failure to appear

Briseno-Chavez, Gilberto, 28, Valparaiso — Never received license

Chavez, Juan 31, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Coleman, Fallon, 37, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Dimitriovski, Kristijan, 26, Portage — Strangulation, domestic battery, interference with reporting

Gosvener, Ann, 46, LaPorte — Failure to appear

Harris, Lewis Jr., 41, Portage — Strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation

Herron, John, 31, Kewanna — Failure to appear

Highlan, Jeffrey, 58, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Holder, Alexis, 28, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Hovanec, Mark, 44, Hobart — Failure to comply

Ison, Raymond, 51, Kouts — Operating while intoxicated

Johnson, Latroy, 40, LaPorte — Invasion of privacy

Kadar, Sandra, 46, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Kelley, Cameron, 25, Grand Blanc, Michigan — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

McCord, Douglas, 55, Valparaiso — Habitual traffic offender

McCoy, Heather, 38, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated

Miller, Carl, 55, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Moore, Cory, 22, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Moreland, Julius, 26, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Nolan, Michael, 29, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Norton, Shawn, 47, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Odell, Michael, 54, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Papka, Dakota, 23, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated

Polley, Hunter, 19, Hobart — Failure to appear

Pridemore, Joseph, 29, Lake Station — Battery, domestic battery

Prince, Chad, 43, Elkhart — Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, hold

Ramon, Antonio, 55, Portage — Theft

Rittel, Tyler, 21, Hanna — Operating while intoxicated

Sanchez, Jonathan, 28, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Sandacz, Justin, 29, Portage — False informing, Hold

Savka, Daniel II, 41, Hammond — Driving while suspended

Schneider-White, Lane, 22, Hobart — Driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia

Schuitema, Gilbert, 38, Valparaiso — Battery

Sowa, Jeffrey, 36, DeMotte — Failure to appear

Stricklin, Stewart, 23, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Wozniak, Ian, 27, Valparaiso —Domestic battery

