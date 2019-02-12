Feb. 8-Feb. 11
Arredondo, Daniel Jr., 28, Highland — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Bachman, Kenneth, 50, Portage — Driving while suspended
Begolke, Bernard, 58, Valparaiso — Domestic battery
Bray, Terrance, 28, Gary — Failure to appear
Briseno-Chavez, Gilberto, 28, Valparaiso — Never received license
Chavez, Juan 31, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Coleman, Fallon, 37, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated
Dimitriovski, Kristijan, 26, Portage — Strangulation, domestic battery, interference with reporting
Gosvener, Ann, 46, LaPorte — Failure to appear
Harris, Lewis Jr., 41, Portage — Strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation
Herron, John, 31, Kewanna — Failure to appear
Highlan, Jeffrey, 58, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Holder, Alexis, 28, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Hovanec, Mark, 44, Hobart — Failure to comply
Ison, Raymond, 51, Kouts — Operating while intoxicated
Johnson, Latroy, 40, LaPorte — Invasion of privacy
Kadar, Sandra, 46, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Kelley, Cameron, 25, Grand Blanc, Michigan — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
McCord, Douglas, 55, Valparaiso — Habitual traffic offender
McCoy, Heather, 38, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated
Miller, Carl, 55, Valparaiso — Domestic battery
Moore, Cory, 22, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Moreland, Julius, 26, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Nolan, Michael, 29, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Norton, Shawn, 47, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Odell, Michael, 54, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Papka, Dakota, 23, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated
Polley, Hunter, 19, Hobart — Failure to appear
Pridemore, Joseph, 29, Lake Station — Battery, domestic battery
Prince, Chad, 43, Elkhart — Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, hold
Ramon, Antonio, 55, Portage — Theft
Rittel, Tyler, 21, Hanna — Operating while intoxicated
Sanchez, Jonathan, 28, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Sandacz, Justin, 29, Portage — False informing, Hold
Savka, Daniel II, 41, Hammond — Driving while suspended
Schneider-White, Lane, 22, Hobart — Driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia
Schuitema, Gilbert, 38, Valparaiso — Battery
Sowa, Jeffrey, 36, DeMotte — Failure to appear
Stricklin, Stewart, 23, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Wozniak, Ian, 27, Valparaiso —Domestic battery