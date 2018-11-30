Try 1 month for 99¢
Nov. 28-Nov. 29

Adams, Antonio, 21, Gary — Auto theft

Brewer, Joshua, 22, Gary — Driving while suspended

Carrillo, Kandice, 44, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Conley, Kyle, 35, Valparaiso  Driving while suspended

Hodge, Kimberly, 19, Kouts — Theft

Jones, Michael, 27m, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Mack, Alex, 20, Valparaiso — Leaving scene of accident

McKnight, Chrishaunta, 25, Gary — Driving while suspended

Mundo, Martin, 41, Valparaiso — Battery

Owen, Andrew, 27, Crown Point — Driving while suspended

Rowell, Kisha, 35, Portage — Driving while suspended

Steighner, Eric, 40, Valparaiso — Possession of controlled substance

Toomire, Cole, 20, Wanatah — Domestic battery

Vuko, John, 42, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

