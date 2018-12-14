Dec. 11-Dec. 13
Arambula, David, 37, Lake Station — Operating while intoxicated
Bledsoe, Kirk, 61, Portage — Disorderly conduct
Brown, Dareon, 18, Chesterton — Possession of marijuana
Cardenas, Corey, 38, Hobart — Revocation of probation
Catro, Elena, 44, Chesterton — Driving while suspended
Edwards, Marquise, 20, Gary — Intimidation, domestic battery, battery
Gonzalez, David, 50, Portage — Disorderly conduct
Huley, Belinda, 42, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Jones, Hugh, 63, Valparaiso — Reckless driving
Kelley, Robert, 40, Valparaiso — Failure to appear, hold
Krueger, Rodney, 39, Porter — Failure to appear
Landrum, Tristan, 22, Valparaiso — Hold
Lane, Joseph, 38, Mill Creek — Failure to appear
Lewis, Brett, 28, Rochester — Revocation of probation
Logsdon, Rachelle, 33, Lake Station — Possession of hypodermic, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, revocation of probation
Malamatos, Christopher, 38, Valparaiso — Domestic battery
McNitt, Aaron, 21, Portage — Criminal mischief
Noyola, Javier, 33, LaPorte — Revocation of probation
Parker, Dean, 53, Valparaiso — Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Purcell, Michael, 35, Valparaiso — Interference with reporting, domestic battery
Randle, Charles, 75, Valparaiso — Battery with deadly weapon
Soberg, Brandy, 37, Lake Station — Operating while intoxicated
Tellis, Christopher, 35, Michigan City — Failure to appear
Walker, Devon, 21, Lafayette — Theft, hold
Webb, Christopher, 32, North Judson — Hold
White, Erica, 41, Hobart — Failure to appear
Zajicek, Kaylah, 21, Lake Station — Driving while suspended