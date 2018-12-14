Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Dec. 11-Dec. 13

Arambula, David, 37, Lake Station — Operating while intoxicated

Bledsoe, Kirk, 61, Portage — Disorderly conduct

Brown, Dareon, 18, Chesterton — Possession of marijuana

Cardenas, Corey, 38, Hobart — Revocation of probation

Catro, Elena, 44, Chesterton — Driving while suspended

Edwards, Marquise, 20, Gary — Intimidation, domestic battery, battery

Gonzalez, David, 50, Portage — Disorderly conduct

Huley, Belinda, 42, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Jones, Hugh, 63, Valparaiso — Reckless driving

Kelley, Robert, 40, Valparaiso — Failure to appear, hold

Krueger, Rodney, 39, Porter — Failure to appear

Landrum, Tristan, 22, Valparaiso — Hold

Lane, Joseph, 38, Mill Creek — Failure to appear

Lewis, Brett, 28, Rochester — Revocation of probation

Logsdon, Rachelle, 33, Lake Station — Possession of hypodermic, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, revocation of probation

Malamatos, Christopher, 38, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

McNitt, Aaron, 21, Portage — Criminal mischief

Noyola, Javier, 33, LaPorte — Revocation of probation

Parker, Dean, 53, Valparaiso — Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Purcell, Michael, 35, Valparaiso — Interference with reporting, domestic battery

Randle, Charles, 75, Valparaiso — Battery with deadly weapon

Soberg, Brandy, 37, Lake Station — Operating while intoxicated

Tellis, Christopher, 35, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Walker, Devon, 21, Lafayette — Theft, hold

Webb, Christopher, 32, North Judson — Hold

White, Erica, 41, Hobart — Failure to appear

Zajicek, Kaylah, 21, Lake Station — Driving while suspended

