Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

March 26-March 28

Avery, Matthew, 23, Wanatah — Operating while intoxicated

Bernacki, Mathew, 29, Westville — Driving while suspended

Bikos-Holloway, Maria, 42, Chesterton — Counterfeiting

Dillahunty, Jennisa, 33, Valparaiso — Possession of legend drug, operating while intoxicated

Findley, Jacob, 32, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended, failure to appear, hold

Gallarzo, German, 30, Hammond — Operating while intoxicated

Garolds, Keyountay, 20, Chicago — Failure to appear

Lantz, Joedy, 51, Walkerton — Failure to appear

Ludwig, Nicole, 30, Fort Wayne — Possession of controlled substances

Luff, Michael, 26, Saint john — Operating while intoxicated

McNeill, Ryan, 36, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Nobles, Raymond jr., 40, Chesterton — Possession of hypodermic

Norton, Eric, 42, Hammond — Revocation of probation

Ramirez, Joshua, 30, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Risner, Alisha, 36, Portage — Failure to appear

Roberts, Robert, 25, Chicago Ridge — Possession of paraphernalia

Skalski, Mitchell, 29, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Tarry, Chad, 41, Hobart — Theft

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.