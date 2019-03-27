March 26-March 28
Avery, Matthew, 23, Wanatah — Operating while intoxicated
Bernacki, Mathew, 29, Westville — Driving while suspended
Bikos-Holloway, Maria, 42, Chesterton — Counterfeiting
Dillahunty, Jennisa, 33, Valparaiso — Possession of legend drug, operating while intoxicated
Findley, Jacob, 32, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended, failure to appear, hold
Gallarzo, German, 30, Hammond — Operating while intoxicated
Garolds, Keyountay, 20, Chicago — Failure to appear
Lantz, Joedy, 51, Walkerton — Failure to appear
Ludwig, Nicole, 30, Fort Wayne — Possession of controlled substances
Luff, Michael, 26, Saint john — Operating while intoxicated
McNeill, Ryan, 36, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Nobles, Raymond jr., 40, Chesterton — Possession of hypodermic
Norton, Eric, 42, Hammond — Revocation of probation
Ramirez, Joshua, 30, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Risner, Alisha, 36, Portage — Failure to appear
Roberts, Robert, 25, Chicago Ridge — Possession of paraphernalia
Skalski, Mitchell, 29, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Tarry, Chad, 41, Hobart — Theft