Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Dec. 20-Dec. 27

Wittman, Ian, 18, Portage — Failure to appear, resisting law enforcement

Hutchins, Heather, 28, Portage — Battery

Sheets, Bradly, 32, Michigan City — Criminal confinement, strangulation, domestic battery

Fitzgerald, Terry, 40, Valparaiso — Operating while being habitual traffic violator

Djurich, Joshua, 28, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Kaniuk, Robert, 26, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Zaragoza, Michael, 50, Portage — Domestic battery

Jakubin, Scott, 21, Wanatah — Theft

 Arizzi, Vincent, 23, Chicago — Battery

Ramirez, Daniel, 30, Hobart — Possession of hypodermic, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia

Kmetz, Robert, 38, Hebron — Domestic battery

Mitchell, Scott, 42, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

Higgins, Parnell, 37, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Loeffler, Christian, 56, Valparaiso — Failure to comply

Storey, David, 38, Hobart — Failure to appear

French, Roy, 51, Gary — Failure to appear

Cheek, Billy, 38, Wheatfeld — Invasion of privacy

Miller, James III, 35, Porter — Domestic battery

Jenkins, Richard, 44, Gary — Driving while suspended

 Cabrera, Rene, 30, Wanatah — Operating while intoxicated

Ewing, Aaron, 34, Valparaiso — Domestic battery, battery by bodily waste

Anderson, Steven jr., 36, Gary — Habitual traffic offender, no financial responsibility

Fliege, Elizabeth, 41, Chesterton — Public intoxication

White, Kieshawn, 25, Michigan City — Weapons, carry handgun, visiting a common nuisance

McGhee, Jesse, 57, Burham — Operating while intoxicated

 Melcic, Eric, 25, Portage — Burglary

 Pater, Cheryl, 56, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Araiza, Rosendo, 37, Lafayette — Driving while suspended

Fulton, Jodi, 43, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

 Wade, Brady, 24, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

 Noah, Hannah, 24, Lowell — Operating while intoxicated

 Nelson, Jacob, 21, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Weaver, James, 36, Valparaiso — Battery

Kress, Phillip, 30, Valparaiso  Revocation of probation, escape, failure to appear

Powrozek, Brandon, 29, Valparaiso — Theft

Falls, Albert, 67, Portage — Harassment, criminal mischief

Weathersby, William, 22, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Clinton, Lafonda, 27, Gary — Theft

Shelton, Derrion, 23, Gary — Driving while suspended

 Lafontaine, Dane, 28, Hobart — Possession of hypodermic, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia

 Dilts, Benjamin, 35, Gary — Possession legend drug, operating while intoxicated

Andrysiak, Kristin, 41, Valparaiso — Operating while being intoxicated

Hicks, Kiara, 29, Indianapolis — Driving while suspended, weapons carry a handgun, leaving scene of accident, no financial responsibility

 Sandacz, Nickolas, 26, Portage — Trespass

Hultmark, Alex, 28, Hobnart — Leaving the wscene of an accident

 Conley, Christopher, 33, Cedar Lake — Operating while intoxicated

Singleton, Brandon, 24, Knox — Battery

 West, Seth, 18, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, never receiv ed license

Evans, Yolanda, 21, Portage — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Lotfi, Lisa, 51, LaCrosse — Theft

Beade, Isidro, 41, Calumet City — Operating while intoxicated, never received license

Santos, Michael, 22, Merrillville — Leaving the scene of an accident

Beck, Tyler, 25, Portage — Failure to appear

Kuehl, Matthew, 32, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Lockett, Randy, 37, Portage — Domestic battery

Replin, Deborah, 49, Hobart — Driving while suspended

Workman, Elizabeth, 24, Valparaiso — Leaving the scene of an accident, never received license

Schwei, Jessica, 35, Portage — Theft

newman, Christy, 39,. Portage — Theft

Richardson, Yolanda, 47, Gary — Public intoxication

Villagomez, Manuel, 42, Portage — Public intoxication

Webber, Bradley, 24, Kalamazoo — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

 Edmond, Marcel, 51, Merrillville — Public intoxication

 Bindel, Fabio, 38, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

 Valencia, Niema, 32, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Long, Cory, 23, Hobart — Failure to appear

 Siple, William, 33, DeMotte — Revocation of probation

Vann, Joshua, 23, Portage — Driving while suspended, possession of marijuana,.  Operating while intoxicated

Frederick, Jeramy, 30, San Pierre — Operating while being habitual traffic violator

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.