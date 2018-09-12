Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Sept. 10-Sept. 11

Boyd, Rebecca, 40, Valparaiso —  Public intoxication

Fitzgerald, Terry, 40, Valparaiso — Habitual traffic offender

Hartline, Joshua, 38, Lenoir City, Tennessee — Possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia

Juhasz, Devin, 41, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Lovell, Austyn, 18, Valparaiso —Possession of marijuana

Miles, David, 19, Mishawaka — Theft

Murphy, Lawrence, 41, St. Michaels, Maryland — Dealing marijuana

Oltz, John J., 26, Michigan City — Leaving scene of accident

Ortega-Midyett, Alejandra, 29, Valparaiso — Disorderly conduct

 Pannell, Michael, 44, Kaufman, Texas —Child molestation, incest

Porter, Joseph, 37, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated

Ramirez, Jonathan, 23, Lake Station — Theft

Rospierski, Raven, 22, Chesterton — Theft

Sheffer, Melissa, 39, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Slavik, Michael 28, Hobart — Failure to appear

