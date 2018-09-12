Sept. 10-Sept. 11
Boyd, Rebecca, 40, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Fitzgerald, Terry, 40, Valparaiso — Habitual traffic offender
Hartline, Joshua, 38, Lenoir City, Tennessee — Possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia
Juhasz, Devin, 41, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Lovell, Austyn, 18, Valparaiso —Possession of marijuana
Miles, David, 19, Mishawaka — Theft
Murphy, Lawrence, 41, St. Michaels, Maryland — Dealing marijuana
Oltz, John J., 26, Michigan City — Leaving scene of accident
Ortega-Midyett, Alejandra, 29, Valparaiso — Disorderly conduct
Pannell, Michael, 44, Kaufman, Texas —Child molestation, incest
Porter, Joseph, 37, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated
Ramirez, Jonathan, 23, Lake Station — Theft
Rospierski, Raven, 22, Chesterton — Theft
Sheffer, Melissa, 39, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Slavik, Michael 28, Hobart — Failure to appear