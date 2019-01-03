Dec. 28-Jan. 2
Alders, Jacob, 18, Chesterton — Residential entry, auto theft, battery, criminal mischief, possession or consumption
Arvay, Jonathan, 32, Denver, Colorado — Public intoxication
Atkosh, Eileen, 35, Gary — Failure to appear, hold
Brown, Darius, 37, Chicago — Burglar, Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement
Buehler, Amanda, 31, South Bend — Possession of hypodermic, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia
Bullock, Brett, 29, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated
Cooper, Thomas Jr., 31, Gary — Failure to appear
Dailey, Lisa, 44, Valparaiso — theft
Davis, Sterling, Trayvon, 26, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Dixon, Jacardo Jr., 25, South Bend — Failure to appear
Draus, Joseph, 41, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia
Espino, victor, 27, Portage — Operating while intoxicated, possession of legend
Evans, Ladarius, 22, Portage — Failure to appear
Fannin, Eric, 48, Hebron — Operating while intoxicated
Flores, Devon, 39, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated
Fusik, Christina, 18, Fort Wayne — robbery, battery, identity deception, auto theft, theft, false reporting, hold
Glover, Romel, 25, South Holland, Illinois — domestic battery
Goelz, Rhonda, 51, Hammond — Check deception
Hammond, Nehemiah, 33, Plainfield, Illinois, — Possession of a weapon, carrying handgun
Hurley, Timothy, 51, South Bend — Identity deception, possession of hypodermic, possession of coaine, false reporting, possession of paraphernalia
Igras, Sandra, 51, Lake Station — Failure to appear
Indrysek, Kristina, 39, Portage — Hold
Jefferson, Terrence, 32, Nashville, Tennessee — Revocation of probation
Johnson, Aaron, 25, Harvey, Illinois — Burglary, criminal mischief
Kelley, Caleb, 19, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Kirincic, James Jr., 37, Burns Harbor — Leaving scene of accident
Lee, Richard III, 53, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated
Lewis, Nicholas, 25, Portage — Theft
McCorkle, Nicholas, 36, Valparaiso — Domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, malicious mischief
Morris, Ben, 37, Ripley, Tennessee — Auto theft
Music, Amanda, 20, Portage — Public intoxication, possession or consumption
Nicholas, Lanseworth, 41, Coconut Creek, Florida — Failure to appear
Novak, Crystal, 28, Gary — Driving while suspended, reckless driving
Oleary, Gregory, 27, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated
Osburn, kelly, 45, Valparaiso — Theft
Pabon, Selena, 23, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Parker, Laron, 20, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Perez, Ariel, 27, Lake Station — Failure to appear
Queen, Michael, 33, Chesterton — Revocation of probation, public intoxication
Reardon, Michael, 29, Griffith — Invasion of privacy
Slagle, Allie, 29, Westville — Operating while intoxicated
Strickland, Andre, 34, Merrillville — Public intoxication, criminal mischief
Subuh, Daffala, 19, Portage — Theft
Thompson, Adam, 38, Valparaiso — Domestic battery
Tillger, Joshua, 34, Crown Point — Possession of controlled substance, driving while suspended
Trammel, Shavonte, 31, Gary — Domestic battery
Vallot, Vincent, 28, Sauk Village, Illinois — Leaving scene of accident
Voight, Christopher, 29, Chesterton — Domestic battery
Whiters, Markell, 40, South Bend — Identity deception, hold
Workman, Elizabeth, 24, Valparaiso — Battery by bodily waste, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia