Dec. 28-Jan. 2

Alders, Jacob, 18, Chesterton — Residential entry, auto theft, battery, criminal mischief, possession or consumption

Arvay, Jonathan, 32, Denver, Colorado — Public intoxication

Atkosh, Eileen, 35, Gary — Failure to appear, hold

Brown, Darius, 37, Chicago — Burglar, Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement

Buehler, Amanda, 31, South Bend — Possession of hypodermic, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia

Bullock, Brett, 29, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated

Cooper, Thomas Jr., 31, Gary — Failure to appear

 Dailey, Lisa, 44, Valparaiso — theft

Davis, Sterling, Trayvon, 26, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Dixon, Jacardo Jr., 25, South Bend — Failure to appear

Draus, Joseph, 41, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia

Espino, victor, 27, Portage — Operating while intoxicated, possession of legend

Evans, Ladarius, 22, Portage — Failure to appear

Fannin, Eric, 48, Hebron — Operating while intoxicated

Flores, Devon, 39, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Fusik, Christina, 18, Fort Wayne — robbery, battery, identity deception, auto theft, theft, false reporting, hold

Glover, Romel, 25, South Holland, Illinois — domestic battery

Goelz, Rhonda, 51, Hammond — Check deception

Hammond, Nehemiah, 33, Plainfield, Illinois, — Possession of a weapon, carrying handgun

Hurley, Timothy, 51, South Bend — Identity deception, possession of hypodermic, possession of coaine, false reporting, possession of paraphernalia

Igras, Sandra, 51, Lake Station — Failure to appear

Indrysek, Kristina, 39, Portage — Hold

 Jefferson, Terrence, 32, Nashville, Tennessee — Revocation of probation

 Johnson, Aaron, 25, Harvey, Illinois — Burglary, criminal mischief

Kelley, Caleb, 19, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Kirincic, James Jr., 37, Burns Harbor — Leaving scene of accident

Lee, Richard III, 53, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Lewis, Nicholas, 25, Portage — Theft

 McCorkle, Nicholas, 36, Valparaiso — Domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, malicious mischief

Morris, Ben, 37, Ripley, Tennessee — Auto theft

Music, Amanda, 20, Portage — Public intoxication, possession or consumption

Nicholas, Lanseworth, 41, Coconut Creek, Florida — Failure to appear

Novak, Crystal, 28, Gary — Driving while suspended, reckless driving

Oleary, Gregory, 27, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated

Osburn, kelly, 45, Valparaiso — Theft

Pabon, Selena, 23, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Parker, Laron, 20, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

 Perez, Ariel, 27, Lake Station — Failure to appear

Queen, Michael, 33, Chesterton — Revocation of probation, public intoxication

Reardon, Michael, 29, Griffith — Invasion of privacy

Slagle, Allie, 29, Westville — Operating while intoxicated

Strickland, Andre, 34, Merrillville — Public intoxication, criminal mischief

Subuh, Daffala, 19, Portage — Theft

Thompson, Adam, 38, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Tillger, Joshua, 34, Crown Point — Possession of controlled substance, driving while suspended

Trammel, Shavonte, 31, Gary — Domestic battery

Vallot, Vincent, 28, Sauk Village, Illinois — Leaving scene of accident

Voight, Christopher, 29, Chesterton — Domestic battery

Whiters, Markell, 40, South Bend — Identity deception, hold

Workman, Elizabeth, 24, Valparaiso — Battery by bodily waste, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia

