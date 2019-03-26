March 22-March 25
Aldridge, Aaron, 25, Hanna — Driving while suspended
Barnes, Jason, 28, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated
Bisch, Ryan, 26, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Bravo, David Jr., 39, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, driving while suspended
Brooke, Antony, 31, Portage — Invasion of privacy
Brinko, Ashley, 32, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Bucher, Alexandria, 31, Westville — Driving while suspended, Operating while intoxicated
Buss, David, 32, LaPorte — Driving while suspended
Cerros, Brandon, 23, Portage — Failure to appear
Chalabis, April, 33, Portage — Failure to appear, hold
Collins, Darion, 19, Chesterton — Possession or consumption
Crumity, Willie, 44, Valparaiso — Residential entry, domestic battery, interference with reporting
Demmond, Jeffrey, 58, Chesterton — Failure to appear
Edwards, Darryl Jr., 30, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated
Elsner, Brett, 43, Demotte — Operating while intoxicated
Erb, James, 34, Valparaiso — Public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia
Frost, Damian, 20, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption
Gensel, Derek, 29, Chesterton — Invasion of privacy
Granath, Douglas, 30, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Heckman, Tristan, 22, Portage — Sexual battery, domestic battery
Howard, Noel, 52, Valparaiso — Resisting law enforcement, intimidation/threats
Jerome, Aubree, 20, Michigan City — Possession of marijuana
Jimenez, Selena, 27, Lake Station — Operating while intoxicated
Liptak, Kenneth jr., 44, Porter — Operating while intoxicated
Lugones, Baracaldo, 35, Chicago — Leaving scene of accident, public intoxication, battery
McKire, Kristin, 36, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated, battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
McMurray, Thattus, 31, Portage — Strangulation, battery
Miles, David, 18, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Miller, James II, Porter — Revocation of probation
Mulloy, Carrie, 32, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Naymon, Edward, 27, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Sandifer, Nickolas, 32, Chicago — Theft
Savado, Lonnie Jr., 31, Portage — Resisting law enforcement
Scasny, Rebecca, 43, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Scully, Joshua, 31, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated
Smith, Emily, 34, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Sneed, Beverly, 40, Hobart — Visiting a common nuisance
Sowder, Marlee, 23, Wanatah — Deprecating while intoxicated
Tilford, Robert, 45, Portage — Identity deception, driving while suspended
Turner, David, 33, Gary — Operating while intoxicated
Waclawik, Michael, 37, Valparaiso — Failure to comply
Waynick, Clayton, 31, Adrian, Michigan — Invasion of privacy
Wauchop, Katelynn, 25, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Witt, Joseph, 19, Lake Station — Possession or consumption
Wright, James, 41, Lynwood — Failure to appear