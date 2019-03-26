Try 3 months for $3
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

March 22-March 25

Aldridge, Aaron, 25, Hanna — Driving while suspended

Barnes, Jason, 28, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated

Bisch, Ryan, 26, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Bravo, David Jr., 39, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, driving while suspended

Brooke, Antony, 31, Portage — Invasion of privacy

 Brinko, Ashley, 32, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Bucher, Alexandria, 31, Westville — Driving while suspended, Operating while intoxicated

Buss, David, 32, LaPorte — Driving while suspended

Cerros, Brandon, 23, Portage — Failure to appear

Chalabis, April, 33, Portage — Failure to appear, hold

 Collins, Darion, 19, Chesterton — Possession or consumption

Crumity, Willie, 44, Valparaiso — Residential entry, domestic battery, interference with reporting

Demmond, Jeffrey, 58, Chesterton — Failure to appear

Edwards, Darryl Jr., 30, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated

Elsner, Brett, 43, Demotte — Operating while intoxicated

Erb, James, 34, Valparaiso — Public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia

Frost, Damian, 20, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption

Gensel, Derek, 29, Chesterton — Invasion of privacy

Granath, Douglas, 30, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Heckman, Tristan, 22, Portage — Sexual battery, domestic battery

Howard, Noel, 52, Valparaiso — Resisting law enforcement, intimidation/threats

Jerome, Aubree, 20, Michigan City — Possession of marijuana

Jimenez, Selena, 27, Lake Station — Operating while intoxicated

Liptak, Kenneth jr., 44, Porter — Operating while intoxicated

Lugones, Baracaldo, 35, Chicago — Leaving scene of accident, public intoxication, battery

McKire, Kristin, 36, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated, battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

McMurray, Thattus, 31, Portage — Strangulation, battery

Miles, David, 18, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Miller, James II, Porter — Revocation of probation

Mulloy, Carrie, 32, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Naymon, Edward, 27, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Sandifer, Nickolas, 32, Chicago — Theft

Savado, Lonnie Jr., 31, Portage — Resisting law enforcement

Scasny, Rebecca, 43, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Scully, Joshua, 31, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated

Smith, Emily, 34, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Sneed, Beverly, 40, Hobart — Visiting a common nuisance

Sowder, Marlee, 23, Wanatah — Deprecating while intoxicated

Tilford, Robert, 45, Portage — Identity deception, driving while suspended

Turner, David, 33, Gary — Operating while intoxicated

Waclawik, Michael, 37, Valparaiso — Failure to comply

Waynick, Clayton, 31, Adrian, Michigan — Invasion of privacy

Wauchop, Katelynn, 25, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Witt, Joseph, 19, Lake Station — Possession or consumption

Wright, James, 41, Lynwood — Failure to appear

