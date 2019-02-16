Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Feb. 13-Feb. 15

 Alexander, James, 46, Portage — Failure to appear

Arnold, Janet, 61, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Bond, Scott, 38, Granger — Dealing marijuana

Caballero, Roberto, 60, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Clark, Steven, 44, Gary — Driving while suspended

Conger, Kevin, 27, Valparaiso — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Crenshaw, Benjamin III, 24, Portage — Failure to appear

Czarnecki, Jennifer, 36, Hanna — Failure to appear

Debold, Christian, 23, Portage — Failure to appear

Devries, Carl, 47, Wheatfield — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Eber, Kimberly, 56, Hebron — Failure to appear

Evans, Timothy, 41, Lake Station — Failure to appear

Fink, Joshua, 19, Highland — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Finnearty, Ashton, 18, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Garcia, Linnette, 46, East Chicago — Operating while intoxicated

Green-Moore, Jamal, 23, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Harshaw, Lisa, 43, Lake Station — Driving while suspended

Henderson, Joselynn, 20, Portage —Possession of legend drug

Higgins, Jennifer, 38, Granger — Possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Hillbrant, Arthur, 23, Hammond — Failure to appear

Hoggard, William, 38, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Jensen, Joshua, 23, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Jordan, Don, 60, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Knight, Christopher, 32, Valparaiso — Domestic battery, interference with reporting

Kosic, Nina, 22, Whiting — Unlawful entry, failure to appear

Majka, Jessie, 47, Lake Station — Failure to appear

Mantz, Sherrie, 56, Portage — Theft

Mudrich, Matthew, 29, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia

Office, Shawn, 27, Milwaukee — Possession of marijuana

Purser, David, 32, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated, failure to appear

Rickard, Christopher, 53, Hebron — Strangulation, domestic battery

Rittel, John III, 31, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Ronco, Joshua, 18, Portage — Possession or consumption

Schroeter, Jessica, 22, Hobart — Failure to appear

Scott, Michael, 29, Portage — Failure to appear

Smolios, Michael, 19, Kouts — Drugs dealing cocaine

Sutton, Tajana, 36, Portage — Failure to appear

Swanson, David, 64, Portage —Revocation of probation

Tarrats, Elisa, 32, Michigan City — Revocation of probation

Wilkerson, Kevin, 24, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated

York, Christopher, 33, Chesterton — Possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia

