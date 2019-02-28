Feb. 22-Feb. 27
Alexanderson, Thomas, 29, Highland — Failure to appear
Bush, Curtis, 37, Hebron — Habitual traffic offender
Campbell, Samantha, 32, Hebron — Hold
Chiabai, John, 51, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Cummins, Christian, 23, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Coleman, Edward, 29, Dolton, Illinois — Failure to appear
Coleman, Shayna, 18, Chesterton — Possession of marijuana
Collins, James, 36, Hobart — Invasion of privacy — Failure to appear
Cominus, Evan, 27, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Corralez, Christopher, 18, Portage — Possession or consumption
Costello, Christina, 27, Collinsville, Illinois — Theft
Crum, Sean, 42, Cedar Lake — Revocation of probation
Delreal, Noah, 22, Merrillville — Possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Diaz, Maria, 51, Portage — Theft
Drvodelic, Krystle, 32, Chesterton — Failure to appear
Duron, Mindy, 34, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Evanovich, Michael, 32, Valparaiso — Theft
Ezell, Jabria, 26, Gary — Driving while suspended, failure to appear
Fields, Alvin, 35, Portage — Interference with reporting
Fitzgerald, Richard, 22, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated
Flores, Fernando, 18, Valparaiso — Furnish alcohol to a minor
Garcia-Valle, Gerardo, 37, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Gonzalez-Lopez, Juan, 23, Joliet — Operating while intoxicated
Greer, Michael, 27, Hebron — Failure to appear
Haynes, David, 20, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated, possession or consumption
Howell, Esau, 39, Chicago —Failure to appear
Hunt, Keith, 35, Hobart — Drugs dealing schedule
Kimbrough, Patrick, 48, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Kimmel-Becerra, Amanda, 39, LaPorte — Failure to appear
Klumpe, Brent, 33, Valparaiso — Intimidation, domestic battery
Jackson, James, 26, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia
Kumiega, Paul Jr., 34, Dyer — Operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Leep, Garrett, 41, Crown Point — Domestic battery, failure to appear
Looney, Jason, 41, Chesterton — Driving while suspended
McAfee, Brandon, 21, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
McDonald, Kewana, 26, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
McFerrin, Latanza, 36, Gary — Failure to appear
Mendoza-Romo, 48, Valparaiso — Battery mod injury
Miller-Lackey, Erica, 34, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Mischke, Michael, 22, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated
Morris, William, 52, Portage — Driving while suspended
Morrow, Jacob, 39, Hebron — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Morrow, James, 28, Valparaiso — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Nelson, Johnathan, 24, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Nelson, Treasure, 31, South Bend — Operating while intoxicated
Norem, Matthew, 25, North Judson — Driving while suspended
Perez, Noe, 45, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Pewitt, William, 37, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated
Phillips, Deandre, 22, Indianapolis — Failure to appear
Racine, Scott, 47, Valparaiso — Fraud
Ramirez, Joshua, 30, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Rich, Taiveon, 18, Portage — Possession or consumption
Rodriguez, Anthony, 19, Hobart — Possession or consumption
Rodriguez, Ashley, 24, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy
Rodriguez, Cristobal, 26, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Rojas-Zoloaga, Daniel, 39, Glenwood — Never received license
Roman, Victor, 48, Portage — Battery
Romo, Alexander, 20, Lake Station — Possession or consumption
Ruel, William, 49, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy, domestic battery
Sabody, Mya, 19, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Shroat, Christina, 33, Burrlington, Wisconsin — Possession of controlled substance, operating while intoxicated
Singh, Love, 22, — Identity deception
Singleton, Cassie, 22, Knox — Theft, hold
Slowiak, Darren, 26, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated
Smith, Johnny, 24, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy
Smith, Preston, 30, Portage — Operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended
Stephen, Maranda, 22, Lake Station — Revocation of probation
Stewart, Ashley, 29, Hammond — Failure to appear
Strong, Dontreal, 19, Lake Station — Possession or consumption
Svetic, Lucas, 37, Trail Creek — Failure to appear
Svilar, Drew, 33, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Szwajkowski, Nathan, 26, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Talley, Shannon, 42, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Tellado, Jason, 19, Lake Station — Possession or consumption
Tidwell, Dustin, 41, Knox — Driving while suspended
Vega-Morales, Geralee, 32, Portage — Intimidation, possession of hypodermic
Vilga, Matthew, 30, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Warren, Leatrice, 38, Elkhart — Failure to appear
Wasy, Jordan, 19, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, revocation of probation
Webster, Connie, 58, Chesterton — Invasion of privacy
Welshan, Brandon, 31, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended, possession of marijuana
Wiggins, Zachary, 19, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Williams, Christopher, 29, Portage — Operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement
Wilson, Joshawn, 38, Burs Harbor — Dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana
Wolotka, Deven, 26, Hobart — Possession of synthetic drug, possession of paraphernalia
Zepeda, Jose, 19, Lake Station — Possession or consumption
Zitt, Lawrence Jr., 49, Valparaiso — Battery, disorderly conduct
Zuranski, Karen, 55, Burns Harbor — Theft