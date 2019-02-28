Try 3 months for $3
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Feb. 22-Feb. 27

Alexanderson, Thomas, 29, Highland — Failure to appear

Bush, Curtis, 37, Hebron — Habitual traffic offender

Campbell, Samantha, 32, Hebron — Hold

Chiabai, John, 51, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Cummins, Christian, 23, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Coleman, Edward, 29, Dolton, Illinois — Failure to appear

Coleman, Shayna, 18, Chesterton — Possession of marijuana

Collins, James, 36, Hobart — Invasion of privacy — Failure to appear

Cominus, Evan, 27, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Corralez, Christopher, 18, Portage — Possession or consumption

Costello, Christina, 27, Collinsville, Illinois — Theft

Crum, Sean, 42, Cedar Lake — Revocation of probation

Delreal, Noah, 22, Merrillville — Possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Diaz, Maria, 51, Portage — Theft

Drvodelic, Krystle, 32, Chesterton — Failure to appear

Duron, Mindy, 34, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Evanovich, Michael, 32, Valparaiso — Theft

Ezell, Jabria, 26, Gary — Driving while suspended, failure to appear

Fields, Alvin, 35, Portage — Interference with reporting

Fitzgerald, Richard, 22, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Flores, Fernando, 18, Valparaiso — Furnish alcohol to a minor

Garcia-Valle, Gerardo, 37, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Gonzalez-Lopez, Juan, 23, Joliet — Operating while intoxicated

Greer, Michael, 27, Hebron — Failure to appear

Haynes, David, 20, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated, possession or consumption

Howell, Esau, 39, Chicago —Failure to appear

Hunt, Keith, 35, Hobart — Drugs dealing schedule

Kimbrough, Patrick, 48, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Kimmel-Becerra, Amanda, 39, LaPorte — Failure to appear

Klumpe, Brent, 33, Valparaiso — Intimidation, domestic battery

Jackson, James, 26, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia

Kumiega, Paul Jr., 34, Dyer — Operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Leep, Garrett, 41, Crown Point — Domestic battery, failure to appear

Looney, Jason, 41, Chesterton — Driving while suspended

McAfee, Brandon, 21, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

McDonald, Kewana, 26, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

McFerrin, Latanza, 36, Gary — Failure to appear

Mendoza-Romo, 48, Valparaiso — Battery mod injury

Miller-Lackey, Erica, 34, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Mischke, Michael, 22, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated

Morris, William, 52, Portage — Driving while suspended

Morrow, Jacob, 39, Hebron — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Morrow, James, 28, Valparaiso — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Nelson, Johnathan, 24, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Nelson, Treasure, 31, South Bend — Operating while intoxicated

Norem, Matthew, 25, North Judson — Driving while suspended

Perez, Noe, 45, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Pewitt, William, 37, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated

Phillips, Deandre, 22, Indianapolis — Failure to appear

Racine, Scott, 47, Valparaiso — Fraud

Ramirez, Joshua, 30, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Rich, Taiveon, 18, Portage — Possession or consumption

Rodriguez, Anthony, 19, Hobart — Possession or consumption

Rodriguez, Ashley, 24, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

Rodriguez, Cristobal, 26, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Rojas-Zoloaga, Daniel, 39, Glenwood — Never received license

Roman, Victor, 48, Portage — Battery

Romo, Alexander, 20, Lake Station — Possession or consumption

Ruel, William, 49, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy, domestic battery

Sabody, Mya, 19, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Shroat, Christina, 33, Burrlington, Wisconsin — Possession of controlled substance, operating while intoxicated

Singh, Love, 22,  — Identity deception

Singleton, Cassie, 22, Knox — Theft, hold

Slowiak, Darren, 26, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated

Smith, Johnny, 24, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

Smith, Preston, 30, Portage — Operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended

Stephen, Maranda, 22, Lake Station — Revocation of probation

Stewart, Ashley, 29, Hammond — Failure to appear

Strong, Dontreal, 19, Lake Station — Possession or consumption

Svetic, Lucas, 37, Trail Creek — Failure to appear

Svilar, Drew, 33, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Szwajkowski, Nathan, 26, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Talley, Shannon, 42, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Tellado, Jason, 19, Lake Station — Possession or consumption

Tidwell, Dustin, 41, Knox — Driving while suspended

Vega-Morales, Geralee, 32, Portage — Intimidation, possession of hypodermic

Vilga, Matthew, 30, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Warren, Leatrice, 38, Elkhart — Failure to appear

Wasy, Jordan, 19, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, revocation of probation

Webster, Connie, 58, Chesterton — Invasion of privacy

Welshan, Brandon, 31, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended, possession of marijuana

Wiggins, Zachary, 19, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Williams, Christopher, 29, Portage — Operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement

Wilson, Joshawn, 38, Burs Harbor — Dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana

Wolotka, Deven, 26, Hobart — Possession of synthetic drug, possession of paraphernalia

Zepeda, Jose, 19, Lake Station — Possession or consumption

Zitt, Lawrence Jr., 49, Valparaiso — Battery, disorderly conduct

Zuranski, Karen, 55, Burns Harbor — Theft

