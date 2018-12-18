Dec. 14-Dec. 17
Lee Shelby, 23, Merrillville — Failure to appear
Allen, Shawn, 39, North Judson — Revocation of probation
Lakatos, Tammie, 40, Lake Station — Possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated, never received license
DeLeon De Paz, Armando, Beloit, Wisconsin — Failure to appear
Balderrama, Alena, 40, Portage — Theft
Nacovski, Mirce, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Collins, Darion, 19, Chesterton — Possession or consumption
Genender, Joseph, 29, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy
Nelson, Richard, 38, Gary — Operating while being habitual traffic violator
Drotar, Devin, 32, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Burrell, Mackenzie, 21, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Hammerstein, Anthony, 43, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated
Gorgas, Noel, 40, Portage — Failure to appear
Arroyo, Michael, 21, Portage — Revocation of probation
Matheny, Lacy, 27, Portage — Driving while suspended
Minard, Timothy, 28, Valparaiso — Domestic battery, criminal mischief, residential entry
Simon, Randy, 63, Portage — Panhandling
Davies, Steven, 38, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Wilson, Chrsitoer, 35, LaPorte — Possession of cocaine, drugs dealing cocaine
Waters, Holly, 38, Valparaiso — Theft, possession of legend drug
Curry, Trevyian, Michigan City — Disorderly conduct