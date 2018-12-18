Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Dec. 14-Dec. 17

Lee Shelby, 23, Merrillville — Failure to appear

Allen, Shawn, 39, North Judson — Revocation of probation

Lakatos, Tammie, 40, Lake Station — Possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated, never received license

DeLeon De Paz, Armando, Beloit, Wisconsin — Failure to appear

Balderrama, Alena, 40, Portage — Theft

Nacovski, Mirce, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Collins, Darion, 19, Chesterton — Possession or consumption

Genender, Joseph, 29, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

Nelson, Richard, 38, Gary — Operating while being habitual traffic violator

Drotar, Devin, 32, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Burrell, Mackenzie, 21, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Hammerstein, Anthony, 43, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Gorgas, Noel, 40, Portage — Failure to appear

Arroyo, Michael, 21, Portage — Revocation of probation

Matheny, Lacy, 27, Portage — Driving while suspended

Minard, Timothy, 28, Valparaiso — Domestic battery, criminal mischief, residential entry

Simon, Randy, 63, Portage — Panhandling

Davies, Steven, 38, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Wilson, Chrsitoer, 35, LaPorte — Possession of cocaine, drugs dealing cocaine

Waters, Holly, 38, Valparaiso — Theft, possession of legend drug

Curry, Trevyian, Michigan City — Disorderly conduct

