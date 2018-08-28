Aug. 24-Aug. 27
Adamson, William, 29, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Allen-Coleman, Billy, 30, Valparaiso — Sexual battery, criminal mischief
Baker, Regina, 41, Gary — Theft, contributing to delinquency
Barnes, Jason, 28, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated
Beauregard, Corbin, 22, Lambertville, Michigan — Possession of marijuana
Blakely, Robert, 32, Portage — Invasion of privacy
Bobo, Jason Jr., 21, Wheatfield — Public intoxication
Boyd, Keith, 45, South Bend — Maintaining common nuisance, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, public nudity
Campbell, Derek, 24, Valparaiso — Battery
Clark, Simone, 29, Gary — Possession of marijuana
Claypool, Alexis, 19, Valparaiso — Maintaining common nuisance
Davis, David, 45, South Bend — Theft, possession of marijuana, visiting common nuisance
Doms, Jordan, 36, Wanatah — Operating while intoxicated
Forsythe, Scott, 48, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Goulden, Richard II, 30, Wanatah — Operating while intoxicated
Gregory, Nakeithen, 40, Valparaiso — Battery
Grimm, Shanetta, 36, Fort Wayne — Driving while suspended
Hernandez, Tianna, 30, Gary — Operating while intoxicated
Hobbs, James, 22, Lake Station — Theft
Jones, Eric, 26, Portage — Revocation of probation
Karam, Harley, 40, Portage — Domestic battery
Koder, Chelsey, 25, Toledo, Ohio — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Koetz, Haley, 27, Seneca, Illinois — Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Komoscar, Noah, 19, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, battery, visiting common nuisance, possession of parahernalia
Kremke, Robert, 75, Porter — Operating while intoxicated, no financial responsibility
Landgrebe, Leann, 42, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Long, Christopher, 42, Lake Station — Failure to appear
Lopez, Kristina, 32, Buckley, Illinois — Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Mayberry, Kimberly, 29, Indianapolis — Disorderly conduct
Norton, Stephanie, 35, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Odell, Joshua, 26, Portage — Possession of paraphernalia
O'Reilly, Brandi, 24, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Parker, Dean, 54, Valparaiso — Residential entry, unlawful entry
Pineda, Martin, 24, Hammond — Operating while intoxicated
Randall, Michael, 40, Lake Station — Driving while suspended
Schoonaert, Allen, 51, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated
Serrano, Michael, 27, Hobart — Failure to appear
Shepherd, Scotty, 43, Valparaiso — Residential entry, trespass
Sims, Henry, 52, South Bend — Possession of heroin, identity deception, false informing, visiting common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
Sobieski, Craig, 34, Michigan City — Operating while being habitual traffic violator, possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated
Spurlock, Rebecca, 51, Hobart — Theft
Stueber, Arthur, 29, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, visiting common nuisance
Thompson, Andrew, 32, Hebron — Failure to appear
Torres, Juan, 27, Porter — Driving while suspended
Wehrman, Kayla, 20, Chesterton — Theft
Wright, Ronald Sr., 55, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of accident