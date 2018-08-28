Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Aug. 24-Aug. 27

Adamson, William, 29, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Allen-Coleman, Billy, 30, Valparaiso — Sexual battery, criminal mischief

Baker, Regina, 41, Gary — Theft, contributing to delinquency

Barnes, Jason, 28, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated

Beauregard, Corbin, 22, Lambertville, Michigan — Possession of marijuana

Blakely, Robert, 32, Portage — Invasion of privacy

Bobo, Jason Jr., 21, Wheatfield — Public intoxication

Boyd, Keith, 45, South Bend — Maintaining common nuisance, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, public nudity

Campbell, Derek, 24, Valparaiso — Battery

Clark, Simone, 29, Gary — Possession of marijuana

Claypool, Alexis, 19, Valparaiso — Maintaining common nuisance

Davis, David, 45, South Bend — Theft, possession of marijuana, visiting common nuisance

Doms, Jordan, 36, Wanatah — Operating while intoxicated

Forsythe, Scott, 48, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Goulden, Richard II, 30, Wanatah — Operating while intoxicated

Gregory, Nakeithen, 40, Valparaiso — Battery

Grimm, Shanetta, 36, Fort Wayne — Driving while suspended

Hernandez, Tianna, 30, Gary — Operating while intoxicated

Hobbs, James, 22, Lake Station — Theft

Jones, Eric, 26, Portage — Revocation of probation

Karam, Harley, 40, Portage — Domestic battery

Koder, Chelsey, 25, Toledo, Ohio — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Koetz, Haley, 27, Seneca, Illinois — Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Komoscar, Noah, 19, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, battery, visiting common nuisance, possession of parahernalia

Kremke, Robert, 75, Porter — Operating while intoxicated, no financial responsibility

Landgrebe, Leann, 42, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Long, Christopher, 42, Lake Station — Failure to appear

Lopez, Kristina, 32, Buckley, Illinois — Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Mayberry, Kimberly, 29, Indianapolis — Disorderly conduct

Norton, Stephanie, 35, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Odell, Joshua, 26, Portage — Possession of paraphernalia

O'Reilly, Brandi, 24, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Parker, Dean, 54, Valparaiso — Residential entry, unlawful entry

Pineda, Martin, 24, Hammond — Operating while intoxicated

Randall, Michael, 40, Lake Station — Driving while suspended

Schoonaert, Allen, 51, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated

Serrano, Michael, 27, Hobart — Failure to appear

Shepherd, Scotty, 43, Valparaiso — Residential entry, trespass

Sims, Henry, 52, South Bend — Possession of heroin, identity deception, false informing, visiting common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia

Sobieski, Craig, 34, Michigan City — Operating while being habitual traffic violator, possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated

Spurlock, Rebecca, 51, Hobart — Theft

Stueber, Arthur, 29, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, visiting common nuisance

Thompson, Andrew, 32, Hebron — Failure to appear

Torres, Juan, 27, Porter — Driving while suspended

Wehrman, Kayla, 20, Chesterton — Theft

Wright, Ronald Sr., 55, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of accident

