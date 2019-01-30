Try 1 month for 99¢
Jan. 28-Jan. 29

Branch, Jarrod, 26, Portage — Strangulation, battery, interference with reporting

Cardenas, Alondra, 23, Portage — Theft

Cervantes, Fabiola, 18, lake Station — Theft

Clay, Benotha, 20, Hammond — Revocation of probation

Croarkin, Kaitlin, 27, Valparaiso — Resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct

Fast, Cameron, 22, Portage — Trespass, attempted burglary

Hoover, James, 32, Portage — Failure to appear

Hughes, Michael Jr., 27, Valparaiso — Theft

Kopscha, Nicholas, 20, Burns Harbor — Battery, strangulation

Melton, Robert, 44, Hebron — Driving while suspended

Rodriguez, Danny, 31, Gary — Hold

Sangkaratana, Carolyn, 29, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, leaving scene of accident

Serafin, David, 30, Lake Station — Theft

Thompson, Michael, 26, Dyer — Possession of marijuana

Whitaker, James, 34, Lake Station — Revocation of probation

