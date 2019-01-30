Jan. 28-Jan. 29
Branch, Jarrod, 26, Portage — Strangulation, battery, interference with reporting
Cardenas, Alondra, 23, Portage — Theft
Cervantes, Fabiola, 18, lake Station — Theft
Clay, Benotha, 20, Hammond — Revocation of probation
Croarkin, Kaitlin, 27, Valparaiso — Resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct
Fast, Cameron, 22, Portage — Trespass, attempted burglary
Hoover, James, 32, Portage — Failure to appear
Hughes, Michael Jr., 27, Valparaiso — Theft
Kopscha, Nicholas, 20, Burns Harbor — Battery, strangulation
Melton, Robert, 44, Hebron — Driving while suspended
Rodriguez, Danny, 31, Gary — Hold
Sangkaratana, Carolyn, 29, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, leaving scene of accident
Serafin, David, 30, Lake Station — Theft
Thompson, Michael, 26, Dyer — Possession of marijuana
Whitaker, James, 34, Lake Station — Revocation of probation