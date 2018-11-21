Try 3 months for $3
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Nov. 16-Nov. 20

Alexander, Jeanluc, 28, Valparaiso — Identity deception, possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear

Anderson, Antoine Jr., 22, Portage — Domestic battery

Anderson, Derek, 37, Omaha, Nebraska — Public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Bell, Korey, 40, Michigan City — Possession of paraphernalia

Babics, Daniel, 19, Valparaiso — Fraud

Brown, Cory, 45, Portage — Theft, false informing

Brummett, Richard, 46, Wheeler — Theft

Bultemeier, Clayton, 21, Hoagland — Possession of marijuana

Carr, Samantha, 35, Portage — Failure to comply, fraud

Caudillo, Richard jr., 47, Portage — Invasion of privacy

Chiabai, John, 50, Valparaiso — Theft

Choucalas, Brittni, 31, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended

DeYoung, Cassandra, 23, Hebron — Operating while intoxicated

Domer, Pilar, 53, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated

Frank, David, 56, Portage — Driving while suspended

Frazier, Michael, 29, Gary — Failure to appear, revocation of probation

Galloweay, Tristin, 21, Hobart — Failure to appear

Goodwin, Michael, 48, LaPorte — Possession legend, possession of controlled substance

Gray, Dearius, 29, Gary — Operating while intoxicated

Green, Jordan, 26, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia

Hernandez-Rosiles, 30, Wheatfield — Battery

Keene, Donald, 28, Lake Station — Revocation of probation

Kingdom, Fredrick, 41, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, never received license

Kreps, Deborah, 56, Portage — Invasion of privacy

Ksiezyc, Blake, 20, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Lott, Dawn, 45, Buchanon, Michigan — Theft

Martinez, Jason, 43, Merrillville — Failure to appear

Marshall, Douglas, 50, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

McClaran, Nathan, 32, Portage — Operating while being habitual traffic violator

McFarland, Makaylah, 21, Fort Wayne — Possession of marijuana

Miner, Brett, 36, Crown Point — Failure to appear

Myers, Denise, 62, Calumet City, Illinois — Operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident

Penzato, Emily, 20, Hebron — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Pinney, Michael, 45, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Sensibaugh, Brett, 20, Fort Wayne — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Shamblin, Christopher, 34, Valparaiso — Burglary, theft

Sharp, David Jr., 37, Lake Station — Operating while intoxicated

Swisher, Kenneth, 35, Portage — Intimidation

Terry, Robert III, 24, South Bend — Revocation of probation

Van Beek, Kayla, 34, Omaha, Nebraska — Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Villanueva, Angelique, 24, Chesterton — Theft

Voss, Richard, 61, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated

Russell, Haley, 22, LaPorte — Operating while intoxicated, neglect of dependent, drugs paraphernalia, never received license

Walker, Sarah, 34, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident

Wiberg, John, 64, Merrillville — Failure to appear

Williams, John, 26, Valparaiso — Possession of legend

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.