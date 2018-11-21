Nov. 16-Nov. 20
Alexander, Jeanluc, 28, Valparaiso — Identity deception, possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear
Anderson, Antoine Jr., 22, Portage — Domestic battery
Anderson, Derek, 37, Omaha, Nebraska — Public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Bell, Korey, 40, Michigan City — Possession of paraphernalia
Babics, Daniel, 19, Valparaiso — Fraud
Brown, Cory, 45, Portage — Theft, false informing
Brummett, Richard, 46, Wheeler — Theft
Bultemeier, Clayton, 21, Hoagland — Possession of marijuana
Carr, Samantha, 35, Portage — Failure to comply, fraud
Caudillo, Richard jr., 47, Portage — Invasion of privacy
Chiabai, John, 50, Valparaiso — Theft
Choucalas, Brittni, 31, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended
DeYoung, Cassandra, 23, Hebron — Operating while intoxicated
Domer, Pilar, 53, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated
Frank, David, 56, Portage — Driving while suspended
Frazier, Michael, 29, Gary — Failure to appear, revocation of probation
Galloweay, Tristin, 21, Hobart — Failure to appear
Goodwin, Michael, 48, LaPorte — Possession legend, possession of controlled substance
Gray, Dearius, 29, Gary — Operating while intoxicated
Green, Jordan, 26, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia
Hernandez-Rosiles, 30, Wheatfield — Battery
Keene, Donald, 28, Lake Station — Revocation of probation
Kingdom, Fredrick, 41, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, never received license
Kreps, Deborah, 56, Portage — Invasion of privacy
Ksiezyc, Blake, 20, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Lott, Dawn, 45, Buchanon, Michigan — Theft
Martinez, Jason, 43, Merrillville — Failure to appear
Marshall, Douglas, 50, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
McClaran, Nathan, 32, Portage — Operating while being habitual traffic violator
McFarland, Makaylah, 21, Fort Wayne — Possession of marijuana
Miner, Brett, 36, Crown Point — Failure to appear
Myers, Denise, 62, Calumet City, Illinois — Operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
Penzato, Emily, 20, Hebron — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Pinney, Michael, 45, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Sensibaugh, Brett, 20, Fort Wayne — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Shamblin, Christopher, 34, Valparaiso — Burglary, theft
Sharp, David Jr., 37, Lake Station — Operating while intoxicated
Swisher, Kenneth, 35, Portage — Intimidation
Terry, Robert III, 24, South Bend — Revocation of probation
Van Beek, Kayla, 34, Omaha, Nebraska — Disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Villanueva, Angelique, 24, Chesterton — Theft
Voss, Richard, 61, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated
Russell, Haley, 22, LaPorte — Operating while intoxicated, neglect of dependent, drugs paraphernalia, never received license
Walker, Sarah, 34, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
Wiberg, John, 64, Merrillville — Failure to appear
Williams, John, 26, Valparaiso — Possession of legend