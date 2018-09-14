Sept. 12-Sept. 13
Criswell, Brianna, 23, Portage — Failure to apepar
Geer, Michelle, 30, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Hall, Alysha, 20, Portage — Failure to appear
Hernandez, Robert Jr., 34, Hammond — Auto theft
King, Douglas jr., 50, Portage — Driving while suspended
Krizan, Michael, 26, Crown Point — Regulations and conditions
Lazur, Richard, 32, Portage — Burglary, weapons dangerous
Lurie, Mark, 37, Walkerton — Operating while intoxicated
Sanchez, Amber, 32, Lake Station — Regulations and conditions
Smaw, Trevor, 18, Portage — Theft, theft firearm, unlawful entry
Vickery, Charlie, 45, Hobart — Failure to appear
White, Casey, 25, Wanatah — Failure to appear