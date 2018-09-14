Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

Sept. 12-Sept. 13

Criswell, Brianna, 23, Portage — Failure to apepar

Geer, Michelle, 30, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Hall, Alysha, 20, Portage — Failure to appear

Hernandez, Robert Jr., 34, Hammond — Auto theft

King, Douglas jr., 50, Portage — Driving while suspended

Krizan, Michael, 26, Crown Point — Regulations and conditions

Lazur, Richard, 32, Portage — Burglary, weapons dangerous

Lurie, Mark, 37, Walkerton — Operating while intoxicated

Sanchez, Amber, 32, Lake Station — Regulations and conditions

Smaw, Trevor, 18, Portage — Theft, theft firearm, unlawful entry

Vickery, Charlie, 45, Hobart — Failure to appear

White, Casey, 25, Wanatah — Failure to appear

