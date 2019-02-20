Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Feb. 18-Feb. 19

Aimutis, Sarah, 32, Merrillville — Possession of hypodermic, false informing

Angus, Charles, 44, Michigan City — Possession of marijuana, reckless driving

Brow, Rylee, 20, Ishpeming, Michigan — Possession of paraphernalia

Hageman, Charles Jr., 27, Crown Point — Possession of hypodermic, possession of controlled substance

Hilbrich, Allison, 57, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Jarrell, Kelly, 20, Chesterton — Failure to appear

Kalil, Ronda, 52, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Kleronomos, Kostandinos, 37, Portage — Failure to appear

Lovins, Darren, 27, Hamlet — Failure to appear

McIntosh, Molly, 32, Valparaiso — Battery, criminal mischief

McMahon, Codie, 29, Portage — Revocation of probation

Nieves, David, 40, Hobart — Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Nieves, Nichole, 38, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Reitz, Michael, 23, Lake Station — Drugs dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia

Smith, Rochelle, 41, Michigan City — Theft

Urbanczyk, Travis, 24, Hobart — Revocation of probation

Williams, Pravion Jr, 24, Highland — Possession of marijuana

Wright, Johnny, 31, LaPorte — Failure to appear

