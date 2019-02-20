Feb. 18-Feb. 19
Aimutis, Sarah, 32, Merrillville — Possession of hypodermic, false informing
Angus, Charles, 44, Michigan City — Possession of marijuana, reckless driving
Brow, Rylee, 20, Ishpeming, Michigan — Possession of paraphernalia
Hageman, Charles Jr., 27, Crown Point — Possession of hypodermic, possession of controlled substance
Hilbrich, Allison, 57, Michigan City — Failure to appear
Jarrell, Kelly, 20, Chesterton — Failure to appear
Kalil, Ronda, 52, Valparaiso — Domestic battery
Kleronomos, Kostandinos, 37, Portage — Failure to appear
Lovins, Darren, 27, Hamlet — Failure to appear
McIntosh, Molly, 32, Valparaiso — Battery, criminal mischief
McMahon, Codie, 29, Portage — Revocation of probation
Nieves, David, 40, Hobart — Disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Nieves, Nichole, 38, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Reitz, Michael, 23, Lake Station — Drugs dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia
Smith, Rochelle, 41, Michigan City — Theft
Urbanczyk, Travis, 24, Hobart — Revocation of probation
Williams, Pravion Jr, 24, Highland — Possession of marijuana
Wright, Johnny, 31, LaPorte — Failure to appear