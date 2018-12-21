Try 1 month for 99¢
Dec. 18-Dec. 19

Markulin, Robert, 69, Hebron — Theft

Mardi, Jalal, 37, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

 Parker, Richard, 66, Crown Point — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Tidwell, Melissa, 34, Knox — Criminal trespass

Oduwaye, Folahanmi, 23, Merrillville — Revocation of probation

Verderosa, Roseann, 56, Valparaiso — Theft

Waters, Kimberley, 40, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Delauro, Jamie, 34, Portage — Battery

Taylor, Julia, 57, Valparaiso — Intimidation, threats, disorderly conduct

