Aug. 22-Aug. 23

Bosse, Frederick, 31, Valparaiso — Residential entry, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, criminal mischief

Cole, David, 30, Lake Station — Domestic battery

Crews, Shondra, 47, Indianapolis — Failure to appear

Fleeger, Shaun, 32, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated

Gill, Rachel, 29, Griffith — Operating while intoxicated

Hernandez, Eduardo, 23, Indianapolis — Credential entry 

Ivey, Donelyn, 27, Valparaiso — Disorderly conduct

Long, Matthew, 50, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Ramirez, Isai, 34, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Rogers, Joshua, 21, Valparaiso — Possession of paraphernalia

Smith, James, 33, Portage — Driving while suspended

Trujillo, Juan, 44, Portage — Failure to appear

