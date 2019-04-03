{{featured_button_text}}
April 1 -April 2

Allison, Lazarius, 32, Merrillville — Failure to appear

Armenta, Timothy, 39, Chesterton — Possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Cunningham, Steven, 53, portage — Habitual traffic offender

Daniels, Jonathon, 22, Hobart — Revocation of probation

Dickerson, Ernest, 20, South Bend — Theft, hold

Garner, Kimberly, 38, Lake Station — Failure to appear

Jones, William, 45, Gary — Failure to appear

Kalil, Ronda, 52, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

King, Jaylen, 19, Zion, Illinois — Rape, residential entry, sexual battery, criminal confinement, voyeurism (peeping), battery

Meade, Stephanie, 45, Portage — Failure to appear

Pace, Michael, 43, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated

Pullins, Eric, 42, DeMotte — Resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, revocation of probation

Santiago, Quintin, 19, Merrillville — Revocation of probation

Tally, Maltese, 22, Hobart — Driving while suspended, no insurance

Ware, Breon, 29, Gary — False informing

Wiltgong, Andrew, 37, Elkhart — Operating while intoxicated

