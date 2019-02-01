Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Jan. 29-Jan. 31

Albright, William, 25, LaCrosse — Operating while intoxicated

Bailey, Miya, 20, Merrillville — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Cesak, Krystal, 30, Valparaiso — Theft

Doss, Emmanuel, 37, Chicago — Public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Gaskin, David, 50, Portage — Trespass, resisting law enforcement

Gill, Dakari, 20, Gary — Battery

Haddix, Brandon, 36, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Jones, Corey, 36, Gary — Failure to appear

Jones, Phillip Jr., 36, Burr Oak, Michigan — Public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Jones, William, 44, Gary — Failure to appear

Juarez, Diaz, Jose, 22, Lake Station — Possession of paraphernalia

Kirkland, Shannon, 46, Michigan City —Operating while intoxicated

Maschke, Samantha, 28, Kalamazoo — Operating while intoxicated

Nafus, Charles III, 25, Portage — Failure to appear

Olsen, Jordan, 26, Portage — Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

