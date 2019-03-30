{{featured_button_text}}
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

March 28-March 29

Bailey, Matthew, 31, South Bend — Failure to appear

Brown, Pauletta, 49, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Coleman, Terrell, 40, Leesburg — Possession of marijuana

Conn, Ralph, 27, Des Plaines — Intimidation

Davis, Troy, 21, DeMotte — Operating while intoxicated

Klimczyk, David, 36, Hanna — Failure to appear

Lewis, David, 46, Portage — Revocation of probation

Melson, Damian, 22, Calumet City — Burglary, identity deception, resisting law enforcement

Noworul, Alec, 23, Gary — Operating while intoxicated

Rivera, Jesse III, 44, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Rooke, Keegan, 23, Whiting — Operating while intoxicated

Samocki, Lauren, 33, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Sims, Henry, 52, South Bend — Failure to appear

Venekamp, Jeffrey, 21, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Wheeler, Dane, 36, Portage — Domestic battery, strangulation

