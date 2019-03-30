March 28-March 29
Bailey, Matthew, 31, South Bend — Failure to appear
Brown, Pauletta, 49, Valparaiso — Domestic battery
Coleman, Terrell, 40, Leesburg — Possession of marijuana
Conn, Ralph, 27, Des Plaines — Intimidation
Davis, Troy, 21, DeMotte — Operating while intoxicated
Klimczyk, David, 36, Hanna — Failure to appear
Lewis, David, 46, Portage — Revocation of probation
Melson, Damian, 22, Calumet City — Burglary, identity deception, resisting law enforcement
Noworul, Alec, 23, Gary — Operating while intoxicated
Rivera, Jesse III, 44, Michigan City — Failure to appear
Rooke, Keegan, 23, Whiting — Operating while intoxicated
Samocki, Lauren, 33, Valparaiso — Domestic battery
Sims, Henry, 52, South Bend — Failure to appear
Venekamp, Jeffrey, 21, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Wheeler, Dane, 36, Portage — Domestic battery, strangulation