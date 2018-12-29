Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Dec. 27-Dec. 28

Anderson, Nicholas, 23, Chesterton — Visiting a common nuisance

Arocho, Christian, 24, Chesterton — Revocation of probation

Boyd, Jordan, 27, Hobart — Habitual traffic offender

Brown, Robert, 24, Valparaiso — Battery

Debattista, Leanne, 20, Cedar Lake — Failure to appear

Gabric, Thomas, 38, Sterling, Kentucky — Revocation of probation

Hurley, Cody, 21, Portage — Revocation of probation

Jones, Gregory Jr., 28, Portage — Domestic battery, strangulation, interference with reporting

King, Javon, 20, South Bend — Burglary, robbery

Little, Robert, 29, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Mounts, Cody, 31, Valparaiso — Theft

Raymond, Ronald, 55, Portage — Resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify

Smith, Jason, 44, Portage — Revocation of probation

Taylor, Kayla, 20, Cedar lake — Failure to appear

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.