Dec. 27-Dec. 28
Anderson, Nicholas, 23, Chesterton — Visiting a common nuisance
Arocho, Christian, 24, Chesterton — Revocation of probation
Boyd, Jordan, 27, Hobart — Habitual traffic offender
Brown, Robert, 24, Valparaiso — Battery
Debattista, Leanne, 20, Cedar Lake — Failure to appear
Gabric, Thomas, 38, Sterling, Kentucky — Revocation of probation
Hurley, Cody, 21, Portage — Revocation of probation
Jones, Gregory Jr., 28, Portage — Domestic battery, strangulation, interference with reporting
King, Javon, 20, South Bend — Burglary, robbery
Little, Robert, 29, Valparaiso — Domestic battery
Mounts, Cody, 31, Valparaiso — Theft
Raymond, Ronald, 55, Portage — Resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify
Smith, Jason, 44, Portage — Revocation of probation
Taylor, Kayla, 20, Cedar lake — Failure to appear