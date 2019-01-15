Jan. 11-Jan. 14
Adams, Scott, 27, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Angotti, Rachel, 29, Whiting — Possession of controlled substance
Bedford, Jonathan, 28, Portage — Driving while suspended
Boardman, Joseph, 42, Clermont, Florida — Driving while suspended
Burns, Esteban, 33, Valparaiso — Identity deception
Casteel, Mabel, 76, Valparaiso — Battery
Cotner, Austin, 26, LaPorte — Operating while intoxicated
Fayson, Matthew, 25, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Fuller, Devin, 23, DeMotte — Possession of marijuana
Hamilton, Kimberly, 49, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Hasza, Katherine, 24, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Hodgson, Steven, 40, Portage — Possession of marijuana
Houts, Zachary, 26, Highland — Operating while intoxicated, leaving scene of accident
Jackson, Kyle, 33, Gary — Operating while intoxicated
Karam, Harley, 40, Portage —Invasion of privacy
Kennedy, Michael, 49, Valparaiso — Auto theft, theft, failure to appear
King, Tonnie, 25, Gary — fraud on financial institution
Kujawa, Suzanne, 38, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy
Leal, Michael jr., 37, Schererville — Operating while intoxicated
Lopez, Ruben, 58, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Love, Wendell, 31, Gary — Operating while intoxicated
Luick, Angelee, 24, Portage — Revocation of probation
Marra, Joseph, 23, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear
Martin, Nicholas, 36, Michigan City — Leaving scene of accident, reckless driving
Martin, Tyler, 24, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, revocation of probation
McGirl, Chrisopher, 25, Wanatah — Operating while intoxicated
McKinney, James, 35, Merrillville — theft
Mendoza, Katie, 37, Portage — Failure to appear
Messer, Charles Jr., 32, Portage — Possession of legend drug, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Mills, Brandon, 37, Griffith — Public intoxication
Morris, Kevin, 45, Chesterton — Failure to appear
Nobles, Raymond Jr., 40, Chesterton — Revocation of probation
Rodgers, Mark, 50, Dyer — Possession of controlled substance
Smolios, Michael, 19, Kouts — Drugs dealing cocaine, possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Spencer, Laretha, 41, Gary — Failure to appear
Statum, Robin, 37, Valparaiso — Theft
Swanson, Douglas, 56, LaPorte — Driving while suspended
Swenson, Paul, 50, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, reckless driving
Szymaszek, Joshua, 39, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Tarchala, Emily, 24, Westville — Operating while intoxicated
Traczyk, Cherise, 45, Gary — Operating while intoxicated
Trezak, Angela, 49, Portage — Domestic battery
Wampler, Jeffrey, 32, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
White, Deznel, 27, Lacey, Washington — Auto theft
Zajicek, Johnathon, 25, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated