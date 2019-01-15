Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Jan. 11-Jan. 14

Adams, Scott, 27, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Angotti, Rachel, 29, Whiting — Possession of controlled substance

Bedford, Jonathan, 28, Portage — Driving while suspended

Boardman, Joseph, 42, Clermont, Florida — Driving while suspended

Burns, Esteban, 33, Valparaiso — Identity deception

Casteel, Mabel, 76, Valparaiso — Battery

 Cotner, Austin, 26, LaPorte — Operating while intoxicated

Fayson, Matthew, 25, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Fuller, Devin, 23, DeMotte — Possession of marijuana

Hamilton, Kimberly, 49, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Hasza, Katherine, 24, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

 Hodgson, Steven, 40, Portage — Possession of marijuana

Houts, Zachary, 26, Highland — Operating while intoxicated, leaving scene of accident

Jackson, Kyle, 33, Gary — Operating while intoxicated

Karam, Harley, 40, Portage —Invasion of privacy

Kennedy, Michael, 49, Valparaiso — Auto theft, theft, failure to appear

 King, Tonnie, 25, Gary — fraud on financial institution

Kujawa, Suzanne, 38, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

Leal, Michael jr., 37, Schererville — Operating while intoxicated

Lopez, Ruben, 58, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Love, Wendell, 31, Gary — Operating while intoxicated

Luick, Angelee, 24, Portage — Revocation of probation

Marra, Joseph, 23, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear

Martin, Nicholas, 36, Michigan City — Leaving scene of accident, reckless driving

Martin, Tyler,  24, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, revocation of probation

McGirl, Chrisopher, 25, Wanatah — Operating while intoxicated

McKinney, James, 35, Merrillville — theft

Mendoza, Katie, 37, Portage — Failure to appear

Messer, Charles Jr., 32, Portage — Possession of legend drug, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Mills, Brandon, 37, Griffith — Public intoxication

Morris, Kevin, 45, Chesterton — Failure to appear

Nobles, Raymond Jr., 40, Chesterton — Revocation of probation

Rodgers, Mark, 50, Dyer — Possession of controlled substance

Smolios, Michael, 19, Kouts — Drugs dealing cocaine, possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Spencer, Laretha, 41, Gary — Failure to appear

Statum, Robin, 37, Valparaiso — Theft

Swanson, Douglas, 56, LaPorte — Driving while suspended

Swenson, Paul, 50, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, reckless driving

Szymaszek, Joshua, 39, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Tarchala, Emily, 24, Westville — Operating while intoxicated

Traczyk, Cherise, 45, Gary — Operating while intoxicated

Trezak, Angela, 49, Portage — Domestic battery

Wampler, Jeffrey, 32, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

White, Deznel, 27, Lacey, Washington — Auto theft

Zajicek, Johnathon, 25, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

