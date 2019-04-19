{{featured_button_text}}
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

April 17 - April 18

Butler, Charles, 22, Gary — Driving while suspended

Cardona, John, 40, Willow Spring, Illinois — Auto theft, failure to appear, failure to comply

Dobson, Angela, 37, Wheatfield — Operating while intoxicated

Evanovich, Amber, 28, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Guerra, Xavier, 26, Wheeler — Driving while suspended

Hamilton, Reginald, 35, Gary — Failure to appear

Kremke, Robert, 75, Porter — Failure to appear

Lewis, Deshawn, 41, Skokie, Illinois — Identity deception

Maack, Steven, 23, Hannah — Revocation of probation

Mahone, Lloyd, 48, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Padlo, Anthony, 38, Portage — Criminal confinement, strangulation, battery

