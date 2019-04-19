April 17 - April 18
Butler, Charles, 22, Gary — Driving while suspended
Cardona, John, 40, Willow Spring, Illinois — Auto theft, failure to appear, failure to comply
Dobson, Angela, 37, Wheatfield — Operating while intoxicated
Evanovich, Amber, 28, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Guerra, Xavier, 26, Wheeler — Driving while suspended
Hamilton, Reginald, 35, Gary — Failure to appear
Kremke, Robert, 75, Porter — Failure to appear
Lewis, Deshawn, 41, Skokie, Illinois — Identity deception
Maack, Steven, 23, Hannah — Revocation of probation
Mahone, Lloyd, 48, Michigan City — Failure to appear
Padlo, Anthony, 38, Portage — Criminal confinement, strangulation, battery