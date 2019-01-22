Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Jan. 17-Jan. 18

Ambrusko, Christiaan, 48, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Chaplin, Christopher, 27, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Clark, Matthew, 27, Rochester — Possession of hypodermic, maintaining common nuisance, possession of controlled substance

Coleman, Shayna, 18, Chesterton — Possession of marijuana, possession or consumption

Hayes, Deon, 26, Portage — Operating while being habitual traffic violator

Hill, Melissa, 38, Gary — Leaving scene of accident

Hoover, Nicole, 27, Portage — Possession of cocaine, possession of hypodermic, possession of controlled substance, failure to appear

Jenkins, Derek, 29, Valparaiso — Possession of paraphernalia

Kemp, Leonard, 36, Chicago — Resist law enforcement, reckless driving

Mercer, Joseph, 64, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Potter, John, 26, Monterey — Driving while suspended, visiting a common nuisance

Ramaha, Mohannad, 39, Orland Park — Failure to appear

Saucedo, Adriana, 26, Portage — Driving while suspended

Skrivan, Brianna, 20, W. Lafayette — Failure to appear

Spurgeon, Bridget, 35, Valparaiso — Neglect of dependent, possession of hy0podermic, possession of paraphernalia

Thompson, Andrew, 33, Kouts — Failure to appear

