Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Sept. 13-Sept. 17

Aceves, Desi, 32, Lake Station — Theft

Arnn, Nathaniel, 20, Lake Station — Possession of controlled substance

Berlanga, Joseph, 39, Portage — Theft

Boyd, Rebecca, 40, Valparaiso — Intimidation, public intoxication

Brkljac, Branden, 24, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Brown, Jacob, 38, Portage — Driving while suspended

Brown, Stephanie, 27, Chesterton — Possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Cardona, Tianna, 20, Chesterton — Neglect of dependent, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Chavez Cristina, 27, Portage — Hold

Defelice, Jacob, 27, Chesterton — Possession of cocaine, possession of hypodermic, failure to appear

DeLa Cruz, Elijah, 21, Westville — Possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Dodson, Steven, 37, Walkerton — Failure to appear

Driver, Terry, 50, Portage — Strangulation, domestic battery, interference with reporting

Gale, Gary, 48, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Hamacek, Nathan, 27, McHenry, Illinois — Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Hamilton, Dennis, 50, Valparaiso — Battery to law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, failure to appear

Hammonds, Michael, 24, DeMotte — Theft

Hines, Amy, 34, LaPorte — Regulations and conditions

Holtrop, Kimberly, 29, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated

Hoyne, James, 32, Valparaiso — Criminal mischief, public intoxication

Huff, Patrick, 28, Hobart — Theft

Jones, Ashley, 23, Valparaiso — Failure to comply

Kamboures, Thomas, 47, St. Petersburg, Florida — Failure to appear

King, Edwin Jr., 33, Gary — Possession of cocaine, identity deception, false informing, possession of paraphernalia, neglect of dependent, theft, visiting a common nuisance

Kuchta, Sylina, 22, Valparaiso — Possession methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Layton, Nickolas, 29, Wolcotville — Domestic battery

Long, Lawrence, 29, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, leaving scene of accident

Martakis, Alyssa, 21, Lake Station — Theft

Mix, William, 44, Gary — Failure to appear

Murden, Daquan, 26, Bronx, New York — False informing, possession of marijuana

Olszewski, David, 27, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Pendowski, Matthew, 36, Hebron — Operating while intoxicated

Pinkney, Daniel Jr., 30, Portage — Disorderly conduct

Parker, Mathew, 24 — Theft

Reynolds, Anna, 29, Portage — Domestic battery

Richardson, Sheri, 51, Portage — Theft

Roberts, Katrina, 36, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Rodriguez, Sonia, 48, Lake Station — Failure to appear

Stalberte, Tyrone, 25, Portage — Driving while suspended

Stephen, Maranda, 21, Hobart — Theft

Szostek, Randall, 35, Hobart — Possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated

Tague, Amy, 32, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Tanski, Matthew, 42, Michigan City — Possession of hypodermic, possession of legend drug, operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended

Viou, Dillon, 21, Union Mills — Possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, hold

Volom, Tyler, 19, Portage — False informing

Walker, Brandy, 28, Michigan City — Possession of cocaine, false informing, theft, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining common nuisance, neglect of dependent, theft

White, Hannah, 21, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia

Whitten, Gregory Jr., 41, Valparaiso — Theft

Williams, Shawn, 22, Chicago — Auto theft, theft

Wiser, Leighton, 39, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Witham, Macey, 20, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption

Wynn, Benjamin, 20, Hobart — Possession or consumption

Zampini, Doneto, 53, Lake Station — Theft, invasion of privacy

Zhao, Weiwei, 29, Silver Spring, Florida — Failure to appear

