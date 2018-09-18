Sept. 13-Sept. 17
Aceves, Desi, 32, Lake Station — Theft
Arnn, Nathaniel, 20, Lake Station — Possession of controlled substance
Berlanga, Joseph, 39, Portage — Theft
Boyd, Rebecca, 40, Valparaiso — Intimidation, public intoxication
Brkljac, Branden, 24, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Brown, Jacob, 38, Portage — Driving while suspended
Brown, Stephanie, 27, Chesterton — Possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Cardona, Tianna, 20, Chesterton — Neglect of dependent, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Chavez Cristina, 27, Portage — Hold
Defelice, Jacob, 27, Chesterton — Possession of cocaine, possession of hypodermic, failure to appear
DeLa Cruz, Elijah, 21, Westville — Possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Dodson, Steven, 37, Walkerton — Failure to appear
Driver, Terry, 50, Portage — Strangulation, domestic battery, interference with reporting
Gale, Gary, 48, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Hamacek, Nathan, 27, McHenry, Illinois — Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Hamilton, Dennis, 50, Valparaiso — Battery to law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, failure to appear
Hammonds, Michael, 24, DeMotte — Theft
Hines, Amy, 34, LaPorte — Regulations and conditions
Holtrop, Kimberly, 29, Chicago — Operating while intoxicated
Hoyne, James, 32, Valparaiso — Criminal mischief, public intoxication
Huff, Patrick, 28, Hobart — Theft
Jones, Ashley, 23, Valparaiso — Failure to comply
Kamboures, Thomas, 47, St. Petersburg, Florida — Failure to appear
King, Edwin Jr., 33, Gary — Possession of cocaine, identity deception, false informing, possession of paraphernalia, neglect of dependent, theft, visiting a common nuisance
Kuchta, Sylina, 22, Valparaiso — Possession methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Layton, Nickolas, 29, Wolcotville — Domestic battery
Long, Lawrence, 29, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, leaving scene of accident
Martakis, Alyssa, 21, Lake Station — Theft
Mix, William, 44, Gary — Failure to appear
Murden, Daquan, 26, Bronx, New York — False informing, possession of marijuana
Olszewski, David, 27, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Pendowski, Matthew, 36, Hebron — Operating while intoxicated
Pinkney, Daniel Jr., 30, Portage — Disorderly conduct
Parker, Mathew, 24 — Theft
Reynolds, Anna, 29, Portage — Domestic battery
Richardson, Sheri, 51, Portage — Theft
Roberts, Katrina, 36, Michigan City — Failure to appear
Rodriguez, Sonia, 48, Lake Station — Failure to appear
Stalberte, Tyrone, 25, Portage — Driving while suspended
Stephen, Maranda, 21, Hobart — Theft
Szostek, Randall, 35, Hobart — Possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated
Tague, Amy, 32, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Tanski, Matthew, 42, Michigan City — Possession of hypodermic, possession of legend drug, operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended
Viou, Dillon, 21, Union Mills — Possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, hold
Volom, Tyler, 19, Portage — False informing
Walker, Brandy, 28, Michigan City — Possession of cocaine, false informing, theft, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining common nuisance, neglect of dependent, theft
White, Hannah, 21, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia
Whitten, Gregory Jr., 41, Valparaiso — Theft
Williams, Shawn, 22, Chicago — Auto theft, theft
Wiser, Leighton, 39, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Witham, Macey, 20, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption
Wynn, Benjamin, 20, Hobart — Possession or consumption
Zampini, Doneto, 53, Lake Station — Theft, invasion of privacy
Zhao, Weiwei, 29, Silver Spring, Florida — Failure to appear