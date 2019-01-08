Jan. 4-Jan. 7
Alvarez, Briyana, 23, Hammond — Failure to appear
Bogdan, Katelyn, 19, Portage — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Box, Tailaia, 38, East Chicago — Identity deception, driving while suspended
Camp, Dewey, 42, Chesterton — Sex offender, failure
Chapman, Clemie, 40, LaPorte — Theft
Cleveland, Erin, 21, Valparaiso — operating while intoxicated
Dangelo, Ryan, 51, Portage — Intimidation, domestic battery, disorderly conduct
Delgado, john, 35, Portage — Driving while suspended
Ehlers, Chelsey, 26, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Ferrell, Leanne, 38, Portage — Theft
Fields, Ryan, 25, Crown Point — Driving while suspended
Frost, Aaron, 22, Valparaiso — Disorderly conduct
Gaines, Joseph, 50, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Goodman, Bobby, 30, Portage — Interference with reporting
Grow, Austin, 34, Whiting — Operating while intoxicated
Hood, Kala, 18, Portage — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Hugley, Adam, 27, Michigan City — Driving while suspended
Jones, James, 45, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended, disorderly conduct
Jones, Mark, 34, Gary - Driving while suspended
Kendall, Matthew, 37, Wheatfield — Failure to appear
Kleist, Keeley, 26, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Landry, Jason, 43, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Lewis, Robert, 24, Valparaiso — Intimidation, residential entry, criminal trespass, revocation of probation, battery
Looney, Jason, 41, Chesterton — Driving while suspended
Loveless, Corey, 45, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Morris, William, 51, Portage — Driving while suspended, failure to appear
Moser, Ethan, 25, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
My Grants, Garrett, 31, Merrillville — Domestic battery
Payne, Kyler, 22, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated
Perrotta, Joseph, 51, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Pfeifer, Carl, 62, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Picka, Kristin, 36, Chesterton — Theft
Purcell, Michael, 35, Valparaiso — Residential entry, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, public intoxication
Ragland, Ryan, 33, 33, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Reitz, Joshua, 26, Lake Station — Possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear
Rich, Jerry Jr., 48, Chesterton — Intimidation, threats
Roche, Kayla, 29, South Bend — Hold
Rodriguez, Alberto, 54, Colorado Springs, Colorado — Dealing marijuana
Saunders, Jesse, 40, Westville — Battery, domestic battery
Scott, Teaoni, 37, Gary — Failure to appear
Skyllas, Luke, 27, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Steuart, Amanda, 33, Hammond — Driving while suspended
Torres-Flores, Ismael, 31, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Townsend, Jessica, 32, Chesterton — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Tuttle, Lewis, Jr., 57, Portage — Invasion of privacy
Volz, Paul II, 28, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Watson, Michael, 52, Winamac — Theft, battery
Will, Bruce, 31, Hobart — Resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana
Winn, Eddie, 23, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Zeller, Richard Jr., 54, Valparaiso — Leaving the scene of an accident