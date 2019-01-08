Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Jan. 4-Jan. 7

Alvarez, Briyana, 23, Hammond — Failure to appear

Bogdan, Katelyn, 19, Portage — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Box, Tailaia, 38, East Chicago — Identity deception, driving while suspended

Camp, Dewey, 42, Chesterton — Sex offender, failure

Chapman, Clemie, 40, LaPorte — Theft

Cleveland, Erin, 21, Valparaiso — operating while intoxicated

Dangelo, Ryan, 51, Portage — Intimidation, domestic battery, disorderly conduct

 Delgado, john, 35, Portage — Driving while suspended

Ehlers, Chelsey, 26, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Ferrell, Leanne, 38, Portage — Theft

Fields, Ryan, 25, Crown Point — Driving while suspended

Frost, Aaron, 22, Valparaiso — Disorderly conduct

Gaines, Joseph, 50, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Goodman, Bobby, 30, Portage — Interference with reporting

Grow, Austin, 34, Whiting — Operating while intoxicated

Hood, Kala, 18, Portage — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Hugley, Adam, 27, Michigan City — Driving while suspended

 Jones, James, 45, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended, disorderly conduct

Jones, Mark, 34, Gary - Driving while suspended

Kendall, Matthew, 37, Wheatfield — Failure to appear

Kleist, Keeley, 26, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Landry, Jason, 43, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Lewis, Robert, 24, Valparaiso — Intimidation, residential entry, criminal trespass, revocation of probation, battery

Looney, Jason, 41, Chesterton — Driving while suspended

Loveless, Corey, 45, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Morris, William, 51, Portage — Driving while suspended, failure to appear

Moser, Ethan, 25, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

My Grants, Garrett, 31, Merrillville — Domestic battery

Payne, Kyler, 22, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated

Perrotta, Joseph, 51, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Pfeifer, Carl, 62, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Picka, Kristin, 36, Chesterton — Theft

Purcell, Michael, 35, Valparaiso — Residential entry, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, public intoxication

Ragland, Ryan, 33, 33, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Reitz, Joshua, 26, Lake Station — Possession of paraphernalia, failure to appear

Rich, Jerry Jr., 48, Chesterton — Intimidation, threats

 Roche, Kayla, 29, South Bend — Hold

Rodriguez, Alberto, 54, Colorado Springs, Colorado — Dealing marijuana

Saunders, Jesse, 40, Westville — Battery, domestic battery

Scott, Teaoni, 37, Gary — Failure to appear

Skyllas, Luke, 27, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Steuart, Amanda, 33, Hammond — Driving while suspended

Torres-Flores, Ismael, 31, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

 Townsend, Jessica, 32, Chesterton — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Tuttle, Lewis, Jr., 57, Portage — Invasion of privacy

 Volz, Paul II, 28, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Watson, Michael, 52, Winamac — Theft, battery

Will, Bruce, 31, Hobart — Resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana

 Winn, Eddie, 23, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

 Zeller, Richard Jr., 54, Valparaiso — Leaving the scene of an accident

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.