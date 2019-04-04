{{featured_button_text}}
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

April 2 -April 3

Acosta, Christina, 37, Elkhart — Public intoxication

Bear, Angie, 41, Hobart — Failure to appear

Boothe, Mark, 45, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Buchanan, Shawn, 36, Trailcreek — Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Corralez, Lizette, 30, Gary — Driving while suspended

Cummins, Anthony, 49, North Judson — Driving while suspended

Doyle, Cameron, 21, Downers Grove — Operating while intoxicated

Edmonds, Chad,  45, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Ervin, Sarah, 21, Crown Point — Possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia

Gentry, Wendell, 53, Knox — Failure to comply

Long, Isaiah, 44, Burns Harbor — Operating while intoxicated

Nelson, Jeffrey, 29, Crown Point — Forgery, fraud, theft

Obregon, Lindsay, 21, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Olivarri, Fred, 35, Hobart — Hold

Padol, Charles, 70, DeMotte — Possession of controlled substance, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Perez, David Jr., 26, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Ross, Jonathan, 36, Blue Ash, Ohio — Hold

Yuen, Shannon, 50, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia

