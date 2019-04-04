April 2 -April 3
Acosta, Christina, 37, Elkhart — Public intoxication
Bear, Angie, 41, Hobart — Failure to appear
Boothe, Mark, 45, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated
Buchanan, Shawn, 36, Trailcreek — Disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Corralez, Lizette, 30, Gary — Driving while suspended
Cummins, Anthony, 49, North Judson — Driving while suspended
Doyle, Cameron, 21, Downers Grove — Operating while intoxicated
Edmonds, Chad, 45, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Ervin, Sarah, 21, Crown Point — Possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia
Gentry, Wendell, 53, Knox — Failure to comply
Long, Isaiah, 44, Burns Harbor — Operating while intoxicated
Nelson, Jeffrey, 29, Crown Point — Forgery, fraud, theft
Obregon, Lindsay, 21, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Olivarri, Fred, 35, Hobart — Hold
Padol, Charles, 70, DeMotte — Possession of controlled substance, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Perez, David Jr., 26, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Ross, Jonathan, 36, Blue Ash, Ohio — Hold
Yuen, Shannon, 50, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia