Aug. 15-Aug. 16
Abrell, Joshua, 33, North Liberty — Identity deception, theft
Blancarte, Miguel, 32, Lake Station — Failure to appear
Davis, Carlton Jr., 45, Gary — Battery
Jorden, Nathaniel, 25, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
McCammon, Jeffrey, 47, Valparaiso — Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated
Moore, Valerie, 25, Gary — Failure to appear
Parker, Dean, 53, Valparaiso — Trespass
Ramos, John,47, Valparaiso — Leaving the scene of an accident, false informing
Smith, Rafael, 31, Gary — Theft
Wilson, Sheila, 51, Valparaiso — Public intoxication