Aug. 15-Aug. 16

Abrell, Joshua, 33, North Liberty — Identity deception, theft

Blancarte, Miguel, 32, Lake Station — Failure to appear

Davis, Carlton Jr., 45, Gary — Battery

Jorden, Nathaniel, 25, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

McCammon, Jeffrey, 47, Valparaiso — Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated

Moore, Valerie, 25, Gary — Failure to appear

Parker, Dean, 53, Valparaiso — Trespass

Ramos, John,47, Valparaiso — Leaving the scene of an accident, false informing

Smith, Rafael, 31, Gary — Theft

Wilson, Sheila, 51, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

