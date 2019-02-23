Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Feb. 20-Feb. 21

Aguilar, Michael, 37, Merrillville — Possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Ancell, Jennifer, 34, Chesterton — Revocation of probation

Azcona, Ida, 43, Portage  Driving while suspended

Black, Verlyncia, 25, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Crum, Meagan, 27, Valparaiso — Revocation or probation

Ensign, Jared, 18, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption

Godina, Dawn, 39, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Hansen, Gregory, 46, Burns Harbor —Operating while intoxicated

Hansen, Kelly, 37, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Johnson, Keith, 27, Portage — Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Jones, Bradley, 37, Portage — Domestic battery

Jones, Freddie, 6, Gary — Failure to appear

Kurth, Cory, 30, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia

Karam, Harley, 41, Portage — Invasion of privacy

Kelley, Sean, 31, Chicago — Revocation of probation

LaPotka, Jacob, 20, Valparaiso — Possession of paraphernalia

Messer, Tonya, 43, Wheatfield — Identity deception, Newton County

Renko, Maya, 19, Valparaiso — Possession of paraphernalia

Rodriguez, Isreal, 25, Portage — Domestic battery

Serles, Beck, 21, Sun City — Operating while intoxicated

Shannon, Misty, 37, Portage — Domestic battery

Skeets, Grantly, 32, Chicago — Fraud, theft

Silva, Angela, 20, Crown Point — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Starke, Priscilla, 28, Valparaiso — Intimidation

Sternberg, Matthieu, 26, Portage — Revocation of probation

Stigler, Micah, 19, Chicago — Identity deception, theft

Taylor, Melvin, 20, Monterey — Hold

Tuttle, Lewis Jr., 57, Portage — Invasion of privacy

Vandervest, Joel, 35, Babbit, Minnesota — Failure to appear

Westergren, Nathan, 22, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

Wheeler, Andrew, 22, DeMotte — Operating while intoxicated

York, Dale Jr., 48, Crown Point — Driving while suspended, failure to appear, hold

Zaragoza, Michael, 50, Portage — Failure to appear

