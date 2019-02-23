Feb. 20-Feb. 21
Aguilar, Michael, 37, Merrillville — Possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Ancell, Jennifer, 34, Chesterton — Revocation of probation
Azcona, Ida, 43, Portage Driving while suspended
Black, Verlyncia, 25, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Crum, Meagan, 27, Valparaiso — Revocation or probation
Ensign, Jared, 18, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption
Godina, Dawn, 39, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Hansen, Gregory, 46, Burns Harbor —Operating while intoxicated
Hansen, Kelly, 37, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Johnson, Keith, 27, Portage — Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Jones, Bradley, 37, Portage — Domestic battery
Jones, Freddie, 6, Gary — Failure to appear
Kurth, Cory, 30, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia
Karam, Harley, 41, Portage — Invasion of privacy
Kelley, Sean, 31, Chicago — Revocation of probation
LaPotka, Jacob, 20, Valparaiso — Possession of paraphernalia
Messer, Tonya, 43, Wheatfield — Identity deception, Newton County
Renko, Maya, 19, Valparaiso — Possession of paraphernalia
Rodriguez, Isreal, 25, Portage — Domestic battery
Serles, Beck, 21, Sun City — Operating while intoxicated
Shannon, Misty, 37, Portage — Domestic battery
Skeets, Grantly, 32, Chicago — Fraud, theft
Silva, Angela, 20, Crown Point — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Starke, Priscilla, 28, Valparaiso — Intimidation
Sternberg, Matthieu, 26, Portage — Revocation of probation
Stigler, Micah, 19, Chicago — Identity deception, theft
Taylor, Melvin, 20, Monterey — Hold
Tuttle, Lewis Jr., 57, Portage — Invasion of privacy
Vandervest, Joel, 35, Babbit, Minnesota — Failure to appear
Westergren, Nathan, 22, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy
Wheeler, Andrew, 22, DeMotte — Operating while intoxicated
York, Dale Jr., 48, Crown Point — Driving while suspended, failure to appear, hold
Zaragoza, Michael, 50, Portage — Failure to appear