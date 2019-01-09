Jan. 7-Jan. 8
Baker, Edward Jr., 24, Portage — Rape, sexual battery
Beaudreau, Eric, 47, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Boothe, Justin, 32, Chesterton — Revocation of probation, invasion of privacy
Carey, Timothy Sr., 58, Valparaiso — Habitual traffic offender
Chappell, Kenneth, 41, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Eaton, Michelle, 36, Lake Station — Revocation of probation
Flores, Jesse, 34, Portage — Failure to appear
Gibson, Kelly, 36, Portage — Inhaling toxic vapor
Hill, Richard, 28, Westville — Intimidation
Hoyne, Robert, 30, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Kirschbaum, Jeremy, 30, Rensselaer — Invasion of privacy
Lacefield, Joseph, 36, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Liess, Nathaniel, 23, Merrillville — Failure to appear
Martin, Michelle, 39, Valparaiso — Theft
Moniusizko, Jennifer, 42, Portage — Intimidation, threats
Perez, Samantha, 18, Chicago — Dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana
Reed, Timothy Jr., 37, Elberton, Georgia — False reporting
Rios, Edwin, 34, Hebron — Revocation of probation
Smith, Johnny, 24, Valparaiso — Domestic battery
Taroli, Gregory, 62, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Thomas, Maurice Jr., 38, Merrillville — Domestic battery, invasion of privacy