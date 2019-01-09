Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Jan. 7-Jan. 8

Baker, Edward Jr., 24, Portage — Rape, sexual battery

Beaudreau, Eric, 47, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Boothe, Justin, 32, Chesterton — Revocation of probation, invasion of privacy

Carey, Timothy Sr., 58, Valparaiso — Habitual traffic offender

Chappell, Kenneth, 41, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Eaton, Michelle, 36, Lake Station — Revocation of probation

Flores, Jesse, 34, Portage — Failure to appear

Gibson, Kelly, 36, Portage — Inhaling toxic vapor

Hill, Richard, 28, Westville — Intimidation

Hoyne, Robert, 30, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Kirschbaum, Jeremy, 30, Rensselaer — Invasion of privacy

Lacefield, Joseph, 36, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Liess, Nathaniel, 23, Merrillville — Failure to appear

Martin, Michelle, 39, Valparaiso — Theft

Moniusizko, Jennifer, 42, Portage — Intimidation, threats

Perez, Samantha, 18, Chicago — Dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana

Reed, Timothy Jr., 37, Elberton, Georgia — False reporting

Rios, Edwin, 34, Hebron — Revocation of probation

Smith, Johnny, 24, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Taroli, Gregory, 62, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Thomas, Maurice Jr., 38, Merrillville — Domestic battery, invasion of privacy

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.