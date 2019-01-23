Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Jan. 18-Jan. 21

Adams, Jeffery, 44, Knox — Burglary

Atkinson, Kody, 21, Crown Point — Possession legend drug, possession of cotnrolled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Balch, Ashton, 24, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended, failure to appear

Battle, Maurice, 37, Gary — Driving while suspended

Beliles, David, 30, Portage — Possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia

Blakeley, Casey, 26, Valparaiso — theft

Bogard-Jones, Kania, 19, Valparaiso — possession of marijuana

Borgia, Stephanie, 30, Portage — Possession of legend drug

Caruso, Belinda, 58, Crown Point — Domestic battery

Cavalier, Ariana, 26, Lake Station — Operating while intoxicated

Conway,Morgan, 18, Downers Grove — Possession or consumption

Daniels, Sherman, 30, Merrillville — Hold

Dolson, Melissa, 37, LaPorte —Driving while suspended

Eastridge, Aaron, 26, Demotte — Driving while suspended, operating while intoxicated, ho financial responsibility, hold

Ellis, William, 27, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Emery, Kristen, 30, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Fletcher, mitchell, 37, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Gluth, Jordan, 22, Gary — Possession of paraphernalia

Guadalupe, Kevin, 27, Portage — Domestic battery

Haddad, Shaun, 33, Valparaiso — Theft

Happer, Gregory, 49, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, criminal recklessness

Henderson, Paul, 37, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Higgins, Dustin, 38, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Hoffman-Baker, Tammy, 36, Westville — Operating while intoxicated

Hunter, Donmeshia, 19, Chicago — Identity theft, false informing

Isley, Frankiie, 38, lake Station — Driving while suspended, failure to appear

Johnson, Matthew, 36, San Pierre — Driving while suspended

Johnston, Meghan, 36, Portage — Possession of cocaine

Jones, Eric, 26, Portage — Robbery, failure to appear

Karas, Russell, 36, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Keller, Christopher, 31, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Kidd, Tracie, 44, lake Station — Operating while intoxicated

Kingdom, Fredick, 42, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

Kosik, Ronald II, 41, Wheatfield — Possession legend drug, possession of methamphetamine

Long, Jackson, 28, Fort Wayne — Possession of marijuana

Lowe, Jacoby, 30, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Lugo, Edwin II, 21, Lake Station — Possession of marijuana, hold

McIntyre, Caitly, 25, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

McPheron, Lacey, 32, Portage — Possession of hypodermic, possession legend drug, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia

Medows, Joshua, 36, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

Michael, John III, 29, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

Miner, Brett, 37, Crown Point — Revocation of probation

Moloney, Theresa, 55, Chesterton — Driving while suspended

Newlin, Rylee, 18, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption

Ribar, Dale, 38, Kouts — Operating while intoxicated, moving violation

Roubideaux, Griffin, 39, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Sadlofsky, Dylan, 18, Hebron — Driving while suspended

Samocki, Lauren, 33, Valparaiso — Failure to comply

Sanchez, David, 19, Hammond — Failure to appear

 Schmieder, Daniel, 24, Burns Harbor — Operating while intoxicated

Shapiro, Shelia, 33, Portage — Theft

Shepherd, Brittany, 32, Valparaiso — Domestic battery

Sotelo, Michael, 27, Portage — Fraud

Spielman, Darlissa, 29, Hampshire — Disorderly conduct

St. Cyr, Andrew, 23, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Starke, Priscilla, 28, Valparaiso — Battery

Stasak, Zane, 26, Portage — Driving while suspended

Sufferin, Mary, 23, Valparaiso — Possession of cocaine

Tiller, Brigitte, 29, lake Station — Theft

Torhorst, Lauren, 19, Waterford — Possession or consumption

 Townsel, Julian, 25, LaPorte — Hold

Waclawik, Michael, 37, Portage — Invasion of privacy

Wagner, James, 35, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

 Wilson, James Jr., 19, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption

Wilson, Trent, 29, Valparaiso — Possession of cocaine, revocation of probation

Workman, Gregory, 49, Michigan City — Hold

Yoder, David, 43, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Zacarias, Luis,  20, Portage — Leaving the scene of an accident

Zellers, Laura, 30, Highland — Operating while intoxicated

Zmija, Michael, 26, portage — Operating while intoxicated

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.