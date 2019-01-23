Jan. 18-Jan. 21
Adams, Jeffery, 44, Knox — Burglary
Atkinson, Kody, 21, Crown Point — Possession legend drug, possession of cotnrolled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Balch, Ashton, 24, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended, failure to appear
Battle, Maurice, 37, Gary — Driving while suspended
Beliles, David, 30, Portage — Possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia
Blakeley, Casey, 26, Valparaiso — theft
Bogard-Jones, Kania, 19, Valparaiso — possession of marijuana
Borgia, Stephanie, 30, Portage — Possession of legend drug
Caruso, Belinda, 58, Crown Point — Domestic battery
Cavalier, Ariana, 26, Lake Station — Operating while intoxicated
Conway,Morgan, 18, Downers Grove — Possession or consumption
Daniels, Sherman, 30, Merrillville — Hold
Dolson, Melissa, 37, LaPorte —Driving while suspended
Eastridge, Aaron, 26, Demotte — Driving while suspended, operating while intoxicated, ho financial responsibility, hold
Ellis, William, 27, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Emery, Kristen, 30, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Fletcher, mitchell, 37, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Gluth, Jordan, 22, Gary — Possession of paraphernalia
Guadalupe, Kevin, 27, Portage — Domestic battery
Haddad, Shaun, 33, Valparaiso — Theft
Happer, Gregory, 49, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, criminal recklessness
Henderson, Paul, 37, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Higgins, Dustin, 38, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Hoffman-Baker, Tammy, 36, Westville — Operating while intoxicated
Hunter, Donmeshia, 19, Chicago — Identity theft, false informing
Isley, Frankiie, 38, lake Station — Driving while suspended, failure to appear
Johnson, Matthew, 36, San Pierre — Driving while suspended
Johnston, Meghan, 36, Portage — Possession of cocaine
Jones, Eric, 26, Portage — Robbery, failure to appear
Karas, Russell, 36, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Keller, Christopher, 31, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Kidd, Tracie, 44, lake Station — Operating while intoxicated
Kingdom, Fredick, 42, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy
Kosik, Ronald II, 41, Wheatfield — Possession legend drug, possession of methamphetamine
Long, Jackson, 28, Fort Wayne — Possession of marijuana
Lowe, Jacoby, 30, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Lugo, Edwin II, 21, Lake Station — Possession of marijuana, hold
McIntyre, Caitly, 25, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
McPheron, Lacey, 32, Portage — Possession of hypodermic, possession legend drug, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia
Medows, Joshua, 36, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy
Michael, John III, 29, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy
Miner, Brett, 37, Crown Point — Revocation of probation
Moloney, Theresa, 55, Chesterton — Driving while suspended
Newlin, Rylee, 18, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption
Ribar, Dale, 38, Kouts — Operating while intoxicated, moving violation
Roubideaux, Griffin, 39, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Sadlofsky, Dylan, 18, Hebron — Driving while suspended
Samocki, Lauren, 33, Valparaiso — Failure to comply
Sanchez, David, 19, Hammond — Failure to appear
Schmieder, Daniel, 24, Burns Harbor — Operating while intoxicated
Shapiro, Shelia, 33, Portage — Theft
Shepherd, Brittany, 32, Valparaiso — Domestic battery
Sotelo, Michael, 27, Portage — Fraud
Spielman, Darlissa, 29, Hampshire — Disorderly conduct
St. Cyr, Andrew, 23, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Starke, Priscilla, 28, Valparaiso — Battery
Stasak, Zane, 26, Portage — Driving while suspended
Sufferin, Mary, 23, Valparaiso — Possession of cocaine
Tiller, Brigitte, 29, lake Station — Theft
Torhorst, Lauren, 19, Waterford — Possession or consumption
Townsel, Julian, 25, LaPorte — Hold
Waclawik, Michael, 37, Portage — Invasion of privacy
Wagner, James, 35, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Wilson, James Jr., 19, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption
Wilson, Trent, 29, Valparaiso — Possession of cocaine, revocation of probation
Workman, Gregory, 49, Michigan City — Hold
Yoder, David, 43, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Zacarias, Luis, 20, Portage — Leaving the scene of an accident
Zellers, Laura, 30, Highland — Operating while intoxicated
Zmija, Michael, 26, portage — Operating while intoxicated