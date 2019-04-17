{{featured_button_text}}
April 15 - April 16

Briscoe, Curletha, 36, Gary — Theft

Davison, Caylan, 30, Chesterton — Welfare fraud, theft

Elayyan, Mohammad, 24, Crown Point — Robbery, theft

Hammonds, Christina, 40, Portage — Failure to appear

Hohenberger, Jeslyn, 19, Chesterton — Possession of hypodermic, possession of cocaine

Jones, Scott, 41, Portage — Driving while suspended, failure to appear

Lesczynske, Adolph, 39, Lake Station — operating while being habitual traffic violator

Messina,k Richard, 39, Hobart — Revocation of probation, possession of controlled substance

Pittman, Crystal, 36, Gary — Theft

Polley, Hunter, 19, Hobart  Failure to appear

Singleton, Cassie, 22, Knox — Failure to appear

Smith, Kevin, 34, Merrillville — Theft, public intoxication

Vysinka, Michael, 45, Hebron — Theft

