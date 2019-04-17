April 15 - April 16
Briscoe, Curletha, 36, Gary — Theft
Davison, Caylan, 30, Chesterton — Welfare fraud, theft
Elayyan, Mohammad, 24, Crown Point — Robbery, theft
Hammonds, Christina, 40, Portage — Failure to appear
Hohenberger, Jeslyn, 19, Chesterton — Possession of hypodermic, possession of cocaine
Jones, Scott, 41, Portage — Driving while suspended, failure to appear
Lesczynske, Adolph, 39, Lake Station — operating while being habitual traffic violator
Messina,k Richard, 39, Hobart — Revocation of probation, possession of controlled substance
Pittman, Crystal, 36, Gary — Theft
Polley, Hunter, 19, Hobart Failure to appear
Singleton, Cassie, 22, Knox — Failure to appear
Smith, Kevin, 34, Merrillville — Theft, public intoxication
Vysinka, Michael, 45, Hebron — Theft