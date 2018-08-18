Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Aug. 16-Aug. 17

Broadnax, Johnny, 42, Gary — Operating while intoxicated

Cassell, Aaron, 37, Wheatfield — Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving

Clark, Jimmy Jr., 47, Chesterton — Domestic battery

Drader, James, 52, Valparaiso  —Operating while intoxicated

Ivey, Joshua, 19, Michigan City — Possession of marijuana

Mata-Perez, Ismael, 34, Niagara Falls, New York — Dealing marijuana

Moffett, Jerry, 24, Joliet — Failure to appear

Peters, Glen, 44, DeMotte — Public intoxication

Pettit, Nathaniel, 21, Wheatfield — Driving while suspended

Rangel, James, 18, Kalamazoo, Michigan — Never received license

Richardson, Edward, 27, Michigan City —Failure to appear

Tillema, Lee, 35, Wheatfield — Failure to appear

Vinson, Sara, 20, Michigan City — Failure to appear

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.