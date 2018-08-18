Aug. 16-Aug. 17
Broadnax, Johnny, 42, Gary — Operating while intoxicated
Cassell, Aaron, 37, Wheatfield — Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving
Clark, Jimmy Jr., 47, Chesterton — Domestic battery
Drader, James, 52, Valparaiso —Operating while intoxicated
Ivey, Joshua, 19, Michigan City — Possession of marijuana
Mata-Perez, Ismael, 34, Niagara Falls, New York — Dealing marijuana
Moffett, Jerry, 24, Joliet — Failure to appear
Peters, Glen, 44, DeMotte — Public intoxication
Pettit, Nathaniel, 21, Wheatfield — Driving while suspended
Rangel, James, 18, Kalamazoo, Michigan — Never received license
Richardson, Edward, 27, Michigan City —Failure to appear
Tillema, Lee, 35, Wheatfield — Failure to appear
Vinson, Sara, 20, Michigan City — Failure to appear