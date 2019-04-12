{{featured_button_text}}
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

April 9 -April 11

Archer, Richard Jr., 48, Gary — Revocation of probation

Baker, Joshua, 21, Valparaiso — Voyeurism

Beiswanger, William, 28, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Burgess, Kori, 31, Munster — Driving while suspended

Chadwick, Jordan, 21, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Cox, Todd, 32, Lake Station — Contempt of court

Crawford, Cedric, 24, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Fast, Cameron, 22, Portage — Failure to appear

Garcia, Michael, 32, Hobart — Domestic battery, operating while intoxicated

Harris, Elmore, 36, Gary — Driving while suspended

Lee, Matthew, 32, Cedar Lake — Intimidation, domestic battery, interference with reporting

Noble, Thomas, 47, Hammond — Intimidation, harassment

Owens, Jeremiah, 22, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Patryas, Dawn, 44, Portage — Criminal trespass, battery

Rodriguez, Niko, 23, Hobart — Theft

Thompson, Michael, 26, Hammond — Failure to appear

Uphues, Wendy, 49, Schererville — Revocation of probation

Ventura, Charles, 55, Valparaiso — Criminal trespass

Walker, Andre, 25, Merrillville — Revocation of probation

Wilborn, Asia, 29, Portage — Battery

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.