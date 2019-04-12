April 9 -April 11
Archer, Richard Jr., 48, Gary — Revocation of probation
Baker, Joshua, 21, Valparaiso — Voyeurism
Beiswanger, William, 28, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Burgess, Kori, 31, Munster — Driving while suspended
Chadwick, Jordan, 21, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Cox, Todd, 32, Lake Station — Contempt of court
Crawford, Cedric, 24, Michigan City — Failure to appear
Fast, Cameron, 22, Portage — Failure to appear
Garcia, Michael, 32, Hobart — Domestic battery, operating while intoxicated
Harris, Elmore, 36, Gary — Driving while suspended
Lee, Matthew, 32, Cedar Lake — Intimidation, domestic battery, interference with reporting
Noble, Thomas, 47, Hammond — Intimidation, harassment
Owens, Jeremiah, 22, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Patryas, Dawn, 44, Portage — Criminal trespass, battery
Rodriguez, Niko, 23, Hobart — Theft
Thompson, Michael, 26, Hammond — Failure to appear
Uphues, Wendy, 49, Schererville — Revocation of probation
Ventura, Charles, 55, Valparaiso — Criminal trespass
Walker, Andre, 25, Merrillville — Revocation of probation
Wilborn, Asia, 29, Portage — Battery