April 16 - April 17

Bailey, Richard, 37, Lake Station — Failure to appear

Fogle, Ja, 25, Gary — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Flowers, Raydell, 23, Park Forest — Disorderly conduct

Gough, Amanda, 29, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Harris, Leayanna, 29, Gary — Driving while suspended

Linder, Kristen, 26, Michigan City — Public intoxication, false informing

Merced, Varela, 32, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Naulty, John, 50, Crown Point — Welfare fraud, theft

Nieves, Nichole, 38, Hebron — Driving while suspended

Santos, Nikita, 27, Portage — Revocation of probation

Sims, Lorenzo, 23, Chesterton — Driving while suspended

Terrell, Lawrence, 41, Gary — Entry of school property

