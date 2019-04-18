April 16 - April 17
Bailey, Richard, 37, Lake Station — Failure to appear
Fogle, Ja, 25, Gary — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Flowers, Raydell, 23, Park Forest — Disorderly conduct
Gough, Amanda, 29, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated
Harris, Leayanna, 29, Gary — Driving while suspended
Linder, Kristen, 26, Michigan City — Public intoxication, false informing
Merced, Varela, 32, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Naulty, John, 50, Crown Point — Welfare fraud, theft
Nieves, Nichole, 38, Hebron — Driving while suspended
Santos, Nikita, 27, Portage — Revocation of probation
Sims, Lorenzo, 23, Chesterton — Driving while suspended
Terrell, Lawrence, 41, Gary — Entry of school property