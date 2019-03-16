Try 3 months for $3
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

March 11-March 15

Adamson, William, 30, Valparaiso — Theft, possession of paraphernalia

Aguilar, Kristin, 36, Porter — Operating while intoxicated

Alexander, Brian, 45, Hobart — Failure to appear

Alexander, Christy, 40, Portage — Failure to appear

Allen, Leon Jr., 50, Portage — Failure to appear

Bailey, Thomas,  29, Valparaiso — Possession of legend drug, possession of synthetic drug, possession of marijuana

Barnes, Kasey, 27, Michigan — Revocation of probation

Barszcz, Terri, 37, Portage — Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation threats, harassment

Benko, Elizabeth, 53, Griffith — Failure to appear

Blue, Teresa, 47, Gary — failure to appear, drugs dealing cocaine

Brooks, Cheiree, 27, Gary — False reporting, driving while suspended

Camacho, Crystal, 26, East Chicago — Revocation of probation

Choucalas, Theodore, 23, Portage — Revocation of probation

Colbert, Undra Jr., 30, Gary — Failure to appear

Cole, Damarquis, 21, Gary — Invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana

Coleman, Michael, 28, Portage — Domestic battery, strangulation

Davis, Reneta, 37, Gary — Theft

Ellis, Heather, 19, Valparaiso — Possession of legend drug, possession of synthetic drug

Francis, Katherine, 32, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated

Garcia, Kelly, 46, Lake Station — Theft, possession of paraphernalia

Garcia, Steven, 48, Lake Station — Possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of paraphernalia

Harrell, Naquita, 31, Fort Wayne — Failure to appear

Harris, Lewis Jr., 40, Gary — Invasion of privacy, intimidation or threats

Harris, Youlonda, 48, Portage — Failure to appear

Headley, Abigale, 26, Griffith — failure to appear

Hunsley, Kalis, 19, Michigan City — Failure to appear

Jenkins, Trevor, 26, Valparaiso — Possession of paraphernalia

Johnson, Aaron, 29, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Jones, Keith, 43, Gary — Driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine

Keen, Charlene, 31, LaPorte — Driving while suspended

Kendall, Matthew, 38, Wheatfield — Failure to appear

Konrath, Elizabeth, 47, Crown Point — Failure to appear

Kratzer, Brian, 58, New Haven — Failure to appear

Kravchuk, Ruslan, 44, Kouts — Operating while intoxicated

Lacefield, Brandi, 27, Gary — Driving while suspended

Landrum, Tristan, 23, Valparaiso — Theft

Loeffler, Kevin, 36, LaPorte — Revocation of probation

Love, Rachel, 31, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Majtyka, Timothy, 54, Lake Station — Operating while being habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia

Manamela, Thabiso, 29, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Mayes, Lucius Jr., 28, Portage — Revocation of probation

McMillan, David, 53, Michigan City — Failure to appear

McNitt, Aaron, 21, Portage — Failure to appear

Miller, Glenn, 60, Gary — Failure to appear

Moreno, Adam, 35, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Natal, David, 38, Lake Station — Intimidation/threats, harassment

Ortiz, Gena, 40, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Pfeifer, Jeffrey, 58, Portage — Intimidation, battery

Pinney, Christy, 42, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Pugh, Brennan, 26, Hobart — Possession of heroin, possession of marijuana

Ramsey, Courtney, 18, Portage — Theft

Ray, Jesse Jr., 35, Hobart — Revocation of probation

Roemer, Timothy, 34, Argos — Domestic battery

Rogan, Michael Jr., 41, Portage — Driving while suspended

Rogyom, Shawna, 22, Valparaiso — Home detention, revocation of probation

Sander, Michael, 41, Indianapolis — Failure to appear

Somers, Kyle, 37, Westville — Revocation of probation

Staples, Desiree, 19, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Taylor, Kayla, 20, Cedar Lake — Failure to appear

Tidwell, Erik, 20, Portage — Community transition

Traficanti, Antonio, 42, Portage — Domestic battery, possession of marijuana

Treba, Nicholas, 40, Hebron — Possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended

Vela, Carol, 53, Portage — Failure to appear

Vitouz, Allen, 45, Hebron — Domestic battery, battery

Walker, Brandy, 28, Hobart — Failure to appear

Wantland, Nichole, 39, Michigan City — Failure to appear, revocation of probation

Wighaman, David, 41, Hebron — Revocation of probation

Williams, Summer, 19, Lake Station — Theft, possession of paraphernalia

Wotherspoon, Jeremy, 40, Portage — Maintaining common nuisance, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, possession of synthetic drug, criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia

Wozniak, Brianne, 28, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Wright, Ciontay, 19, Gary — Failure to appear

