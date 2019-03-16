March 11-March 15
Adamson, William, 30, Valparaiso — Theft, possession of paraphernalia
Aguilar, Kristin, 36, Porter — Operating while intoxicated
Alexander, Brian, 45, Hobart — Failure to appear
Alexander, Christy, 40, Portage — Failure to appear
Allen, Leon Jr., 50, Portage — Failure to appear
Bailey, Thomas, 29, Valparaiso — Possession of legend drug, possession of synthetic drug, possession of marijuana
Barnes, Kasey, 27, Michigan — Revocation of probation
Barszcz, Terri, 37, Portage — Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation threats, harassment
Benko, Elizabeth, 53, Griffith — Failure to appear
Blue, Teresa, 47, Gary — failure to appear, drugs dealing cocaine
Brooks, Cheiree, 27, Gary — False reporting, driving while suspended
Camacho, Crystal, 26, East Chicago — Revocation of probation
Choucalas, Theodore, 23, Portage — Revocation of probation
Colbert, Undra Jr., 30, Gary — Failure to appear
Cole, Damarquis, 21, Gary — Invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana
Coleman, Michael, 28, Portage — Domestic battery, strangulation
Davis, Reneta, 37, Gary — Theft
Ellis, Heather, 19, Valparaiso — Possession of legend drug, possession of synthetic drug
Francis, Katherine, 32, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated
Garcia, Kelly, 46, Lake Station — Theft, possession of paraphernalia
Garcia, Steven, 48, Lake Station — Possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of paraphernalia
Harrell, Naquita, 31, Fort Wayne — Failure to appear
Harris, Lewis Jr., 40, Gary — Invasion of privacy, intimidation or threats
Harris, Youlonda, 48, Portage — Failure to appear
Headley, Abigale, 26, Griffith — failure to appear
Hunsley, Kalis, 19, Michigan City — Failure to appear
Jenkins, Trevor, 26, Valparaiso — Possession of paraphernalia
Johnson, Aaron, 29, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Jones, Keith, 43, Gary — Driving while suspended, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine
Keen, Charlene, 31, LaPorte — Driving while suspended
Kendall, Matthew, 38, Wheatfield — Failure to appear
Konrath, Elizabeth, 47, Crown Point — Failure to appear
Kratzer, Brian, 58, New Haven — Failure to appear
Kravchuk, Ruslan, 44, Kouts — Operating while intoxicated
Lacefield, Brandi, 27, Gary — Driving while suspended
Landrum, Tristan, 23, Valparaiso — Theft
Loeffler, Kevin, 36, LaPorte — Revocation of probation
Love, Rachel, 31, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Majtyka, Timothy, 54, Lake Station — Operating while being habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia
Manamela, Thabiso, 29, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Mayes, Lucius Jr., 28, Portage — Revocation of probation
McMillan, David, 53, Michigan City — Failure to appear
McNitt, Aaron, 21, Portage — Failure to appear
Miller, Glenn, 60, Gary — Failure to appear
Moreno, Adam, 35, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Natal, David, 38, Lake Station — Intimidation/threats, harassment
Ortiz, Gena, 40, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Pfeifer, Jeffrey, 58, Portage — Intimidation, battery
Pinney, Christy, 42, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Pugh, Brennan, 26, Hobart — Possession of heroin, possession of marijuana
Ramsey, Courtney, 18, Portage — Theft
Ray, Jesse Jr., 35, Hobart — Revocation of probation
Roemer, Timothy, 34, Argos — Domestic battery
Rogan, Michael Jr., 41, Portage — Driving while suspended
Rogyom, Shawna, 22, Valparaiso — Home detention, revocation of probation
Sander, Michael, 41, Indianapolis — Failure to appear
Somers, Kyle, 37, Westville — Revocation of probation
Staples, Desiree, 19, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Taylor, Kayla, 20, Cedar Lake — Failure to appear
Tidwell, Erik, 20, Portage — Community transition
Traficanti, Antonio, 42, Portage — Domestic battery, possession of marijuana
Treba, Nicholas, 40, Hebron — Possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended
Vela, Carol, 53, Portage — Failure to appear
Vitouz, Allen, 45, Hebron — Domestic battery, battery
Walker, Brandy, 28, Hobart — Failure to appear
Wantland, Nichole, 39, Michigan City — Failure to appear, revocation of probation
Wighaman, David, 41, Hebron — Revocation of probation
Williams, Summer, 19, Lake Station — Theft, possession of paraphernalia
Wotherspoon, Jeremy, 40, Portage — Maintaining common nuisance, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, possession of synthetic drug, criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia
Wozniak, Brianne, 28, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Wright, Ciontay, 19, Gary — Failure to appear