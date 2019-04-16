{{featured_button_text}}
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

April 12 - April 15

Kyle, Anthony, 26, Hobart — Driving while suspended

Dusendang, Brian, 48, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Tkacs, Jessica, 34, Chesterton — Revocation of probation

Reiner, Philip III, 24, Portage — Leaving scene of accident

Garcia, Emerald, 37, Hobart — Theft

Geer, Randy, 55, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy

Cochran, Leslee, 52, Chesterton — Driving while suspended

Rozgony, Lindsey, 34, Crown Point — Forgery, fraud, theft

Schuster, Edward, 58, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Wachtor, Renee, 50, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Kruse, Steven, 27, Shorewood, Illinois — Operating while intoxicate

Gabrish, Timothy, 54, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Chelich, Brian, 41, Portage — Domestic battery

Kmiec, Carl, 57, Chesterton — Unknown charge

Shannoon, Misty, 37, Portage — Operating while being habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated

Fortenberry, Michelle, 34, Gary — Possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance, theft

O'Brien, Christine, 45, Portage — Fraud

Martinez, Jose, 27, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Martinez, Xavier, 34, Griffith — Possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Stalbaum, Damian, 27, Hebron — Operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement

Franzen, Katrina, 34, Valparaiso — Criminal recklessness, domestic battery

Bradley, Antwon, 38, Chicago — Possession of cocaine, weapons carry handgun, possession of marijuana

Collyear, Michael, 25, Portage — Driving while suspended

Watson, Shawn, 29, South Bend — Possession of marijuana, false reporting

Mirza, Muhammad, 28, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated

Vincent, Jeffrey, 36, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Cole, Darrayl, 48, Country Club, Illinois — Possession of controlled substance

Garrett, Trevonne, 26, Chicago — Possession of marijuana

Camp, Nicolas, 21, Portage — Driving while suspended, no financial responsibility

Durham, Daniel, 27, Hebron — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Steighner, Eric, 40, Knox — Operating while intoxicated

Higel, Ellen, 46, Portage — Invasion of privacy

 Bobo, Samantha, 18, Wheatfield — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Chambers, Bradly, 24, Portage — Failure to appear

Head, Aaron, 55, Michigan City — Revocation of probation

Hudson, Joseph, 38, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated

Lembcke, Jessie, 36, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

