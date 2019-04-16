April 12 - April 15
Kyle, Anthony, 26, Hobart — Driving while suspended
Dusendang, Brian, 48, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Tkacs, Jessica, 34, Chesterton — Revocation of probation
Reiner, Philip III, 24, Portage — Leaving scene of accident
Garcia, Emerald, 37, Hobart — Theft
Geer, Randy, 55, Valparaiso — Invasion of privacy
Cochran, Leslee, 52, Chesterton — Driving while suspended
Rozgony, Lindsey, 34, Crown Point — Forgery, fraud, theft
Schuster, Edward, 58, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Wachtor, Renee, 50, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Kruse, Steven, 27, Shorewood, Illinois — Operating while intoxicate
Gabrish, Timothy, 54, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Chelich, Brian, 41, Portage — Domestic battery
Kmiec, Carl, 57, Chesterton — Unknown charge
Shannoon, Misty, 37, Portage — Operating while being habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated
Fortenberry, Michelle, 34, Gary — Possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance, theft
O'Brien, Christine, 45, Portage — Fraud
Martinez, Jose, 27, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Martinez, Xavier, 34, Griffith — Possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Stalbaum, Damian, 27, Hebron — Operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement
Franzen, Katrina, 34, Valparaiso — Criminal recklessness, domestic battery
Bradley, Antwon, 38, Chicago — Possession of cocaine, weapons carry handgun, possession of marijuana
Collyear, Michael, 25, Portage — Driving while suspended
Watson, Shawn, 29, South Bend — Possession of marijuana, false reporting
Mirza, Muhammad, 28, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated
Vincent, Jeffrey, 36, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Cole, Darrayl, 48, Country Club, Illinois — Possession of controlled substance
Garrett, Trevonne, 26, Chicago — Possession of marijuana
Camp, Nicolas, 21, Portage — Driving while suspended, no financial responsibility
Durham, Daniel, 27, Hebron — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Steighner, Eric, 40, Knox — Operating while intoxicated
Higel, Ellen, 46, Portage — Invasion of privacy
Bobo, Samantha, 18, Wheatfield — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Chambers, Bradly, 24, Portage — Failure to appear
Head, Aaron, 55, Michigan City — Revocation of probation
Hudson, Joseph, 38, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated
Lembcke, Jessie, 36, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated