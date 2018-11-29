Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Nov. 27-Nov. 28

Abeyta, Joseph III, 21, Portage — Possession of marijuana

Cherry, Marcella, 24, Portage — Battery, public intoxication

Childers, Zachary, 23, Portage — Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct

Deprizio, Meagan, 34, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated

Garcia, Deborah, 58, Hobart — Failure to appear

Harris, Antwoine, 33, Gary — Failure to appear

Howard, Damone Jr., 30, Gary — Revocation of probation

Jones, Corey, 36, Gary — Failure to appear

Moser, Mark, 49, Valparaiso — Public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Romero-Arzola, Marcos, 32, Crown Point — Revocation of probation

Schneider, Wendy, 46, Portage — Failure to appear

Stack, Alexandra, 21, Portage — Battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Zienin, Justin, 37, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated

