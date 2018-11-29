Nov. 27-Nov. 28
Abeyta, Joseph III, 21, Portage — Possession of marijuana
Cherry, Marcella, 24, Portage — Battery, public intoxication
Childers, Zachary, 23, Portage — Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct
Deprizio, Meagan, 34, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated
Garcia, Deborah, 58, Hobart — Failure to appear
Harris, Antwoine, 33, Gary — Failure to appear
Howard, Damone Jr., 30, Gary — Revocation of probation
Jones, Corey, 36, Gary — Failure to appear
Moser, Mark, 49, Valparaiso — Public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Romero-Arzola, Marcos, 32, Crown Point — Revocation of probation
Schneider, Wendy, 46, Portage — Failure to appear
Stack, Alexandra, 21, Portage — Battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Zienin, Justin, 37, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated