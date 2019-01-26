Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Jan. 24-Jan. 25

Arndt, Larry, 21, Merrillville — Revocation of probation

Ballenger, Arley, 51, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Biggs, Stacy, 38, Valparaiso — Disarming a law enforcement officer, identity deception, resisting law enforcemnet, revocation of probation

Deleon, Emily, 25, Hammond — Driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Cathey, Nathaniel, 42, Gary — Driving while suspended

Clark, Gabriel, 22, Merrillville — Driving while suspended

 Hager, Joseph, 52, Crown Point — Failure to appear

Havard, Tracey, 34, Lake Station — Possession of hypodermic, possession of methamphetamine, Possession of controlled substance

Henry, Sonny, 56, Hobart — Theft

Kaminsky, Michael, 23, Hammond — Resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic, possession legend drug

Langman, Justin, 28, Portage — Driving while suspended

Malaine, Raymond, 57, Gary — Failure to appear

Martinez, Claudio, 25, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated

Matlock, Toni, 31, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Maynor, Alicea, 21, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

McDonald, Tiffany, 33, South Bend — Failure to appear

Reid, Dannyelle, 40, Portage — Failure to appear

Sanchez, Raymond Jr., 25, Portage — Hold

Saqui, Jared, 27, Valparaiso — Battery, strangulation

Shields, Donald Jr., 21, Merrillville — Revocation of probation

Smitka, Ryne, 33, Chesterton — Revocation of probation

Ventura, Charles, 55, Valparaiso — Battery

Williams, Juvante, 23, Michigan City — Battery

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.