Jan. 24-Jan. 25
Arndt, Larry, 21, Merrillville — Revocation of probation
Ballenger, Arley, 51, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Biggs, Stacy, 38, Valparaiso — Disarming a law enforcement officer, identity deception, resisting law enforcemnet, revocation of probation
Deleon, Emily, 25, Hammond — Driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Cathey, Nathaniel, 42, Gary — Driving while suspended
Clark, Gabriel, 22, Merrillville — Driving while suspended
Hager, Joseph, 52, Crown Point — Failure to appear
Havard, Tracey, 34, Lake Station — Possession of hypodermic, possession of methamphetamine, Possession of controlled substance
Henry, Sonny, 56, Hobart — Theft
Kaminsky, Michael, 23, Hammond — Resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic, possession legend drug
Langman, Justin, 28, Portage — Driving while suspended
Malaine, Raymond, 57, Gary — Failure to appear
Martinez, Claudio, 25, Merrillville — Operating while intoxicated
Matlock, Toni, 31, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Maynor, Alicea, 21, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
McDonald, Tiffany, 33, South Bend — Failure to appear
Reid, Dannyelle, 40, Portage — Failure to appear
Sanchez, Raymond Jr., 25, Portage — Hold
Saqui, Jared, 27, Valparaiso — Battery, strangulation
Shields, Donald Jr., 21, Merrillville — Revocation of probation
Smitka, Ryne, 33, Chesterton — Revocation of probation
Ventura, Charles, 55, Valparaiso — Battery
Williams, Juvante, 23, Michigan City — Battery