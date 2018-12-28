Dec. 26-Dec. 27
Ash, Brandy, 36, Kouts — Domestic battery
Bertucci, Robert, 41, Chicago — Theft
Cayton, Thomas, 29, Portage — Invasion of privacy
Crawford, Ronald Jr., 45, Kouts — Intimidation, domestic battery, interference with reporting
Delgado, Lindsey, 33, Hebron — Revocation of probation, possession of hypodermic, maintaining common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia
Marek, Andrew, 27, Portage — Auto theft, theft
Philipp, Michael, 53, Portage — Rape
Ridle, Christopher, 34, South Bend — Failure to appear
Starks, Jevon, 42, Gary — Failure to comply
Vasquez, Nelson, 25, Chicago — Auto theft, never received license
Wilson, Aubrey, 19, Chesterton — Possession of hypodermic, visiting common nuisance
Yocum, Brandy, 36, Calumet City — Auto theft, theft