Dec. 26-Dec. 27

Ash, Brandy, 36, Kouts — Domestic battery

Bertucci, Robert, 41, Chicago — Theft

Cayton, Thomas, 29, Portage — Invasion of privacy

Crawford, Ronald Jr., 45, Kouts — Intimidation, domestic battery, interference with reporting

Delgado, Lindsey, 33, Hebron — Revocation of probation, possession of hypodermic, maintaining common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia

Marek, Andrew, 27, Portage — Auto theft, theft

Philipp, Michael, 53, Portage — Rape

Ridle, Christopher, 34, South Bend — Failure to appear

Starks, Jevon, 42, Gary — Failure to comply

Vasquez, Nelson, 25, Chicago — Auto theft, never received license

Wilson, Aubrey, 19, Chesterton — Possession of hypodermic, visiting common nuisance

Yocum, Brandy, 36, Calumet City — Auto theft, theft

