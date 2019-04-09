{{featured_button_text}}
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

April 5 -April 8

Donley, Jacob, 37, Chesterton — Revocation of probation

Shader, Levi, 18, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Perales, Elsa, 32, East Chicago — Failure to appear

Harder, Justin, 36, Lowell — Failure to appear

Marshall, Nathan, 20, Hobart — Auto theft

Lyons, Jennifer, 32, Valparaiso — Leaving the scene of an accident

Fox, Brian, 36, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Evans, Chelsea, 27, Chesterton — Possession of hypodermic, auto theft

Borgia, Angelina, 30, Hobart — Battery

 Stasak, Zane, 26, Portage — Revocation of probation, possession of marijuana

Kessler, Alex, 20, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption

Specker, Richard, 27, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated

Hicks, Dalana, 33, South Bend — Invasion of privacy

Suckey, Brian, 33, Remington — Dealing marijuana, possession of legend drug, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining common nuisance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Ward, Ashley, 27, Portage — Driving while suspended

Letta, Stephanie, 34, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana

Kelley, Logan, 18, Michigan City — Possession of marijuana

 Marquez, Martha, 24, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

King, Jonathan Jr., 37, Gary — Operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Lagneau, Mark, 48, Valparaiso — Deprecating while intoxicated

Bartell, Charles, 21, Portage — Public intoxication

Koontz, Alexandra, 19, Warsaw — Possession or consumption

Olmos, Destiny, 18, Portage — Possession of marijuana

Rodriguez, Ariyanna, 18, Portage — Possession of marijuana

Antone, Patrick Jr., 28, Greenwood — Operating while intoxicated

Nowka, Joseph, 34, Porter — Revocation of probation

Coppess, Paul Jr., 28, Crown Point — Public intoxication, hold

Lyda, Curtis, 27, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated, refusal to submit, driving while suspended, revocation of probation

Wilson, Abby, 45, Hammond — Resisting law enforcement

Alspach, Jeremy, 26, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation

Jackson, Shawn, 33, Lake Station — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Bond, Willie III, 31, Gary — Driving while suspended

Cundiff, David, 32, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Budgin, Kevin, 39, Portage — Revocation of probation

Haddad, Shaun, 33, Valparaiso — Theft

Wiggam, Nathan, 22, Champaign — Dealing marijuana

Dumoulin, Isaac, 22, Champaign — Possession of marijuana

Wilson, Wyatt, 23, Rantoul — Dealing marijuana

Fox, Evan, 28, Crown Point — Leaving the scene of an accident

Repasky, Damian, 22, Chesterton — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Chambers, Kari, 53, Portage — License violation

Nadeau, Zachary, 20, Round Lake — Possession or consumption

Chrisp, Kimberly, 48, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Culbertson, Shelby, 27, Chicago —Operating while intoxicated

Knies, Andrew, 33, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Rendina, John III, 28, Schererville — Operating while intoxicated, refusal to submit

Guzman, Adrian Jr., 18, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, possession or consumption

Anteniou, Aaron, 19, Hinsdale — Possession or consumption

Ippolito,, 23, LaPorte — Operating while intoxicated

Rassel, Jennifer, 30, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Suyak, Debora, 47, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Arthur, Aaron, 26, Gary — Possession of marijuana

Johnston, Richard, 25, Hammond — Operating while intoxicated

Greeno, Ryan, 23, Porter — Operating while intoxicated

Sotelo, Melissa, 22, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Keefover, Kevin, 38, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance, specialized driving

Manson, Jacqualene, 45, Park Forest — Failure to appear

Wright, Benjamin, 29, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Moisant, Caitlin, 30, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated

Hahney, Ashley, 31, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

