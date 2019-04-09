April 5 -April 8
Donley, Jacob, 37, Chesterton — Revocation of probation
Shader, Levi, 18, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Perales, Elsa, 32, East Chicago — Failure to appear
Harder, Justin, 36, Lowell — Failure to appear
Marshall, Nathan, 20, Hobart — Auto theft
Lyons, Jennifer, 32, Valparaiso — Leaving the scene of an accident
Fox, Brian, 36, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Evans, Chelsea, 27, Chesterton — Possession of hypodermic, auto theft
Borgia, Angelina, 30, Hobart — Battery
Stasak, Zane, 26, Portage — Revocation of probation, possession of marijuana
Kessler, Alex, 20, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption
Specker, Richard, 27, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated
Hicks, Dalana, 33, South Bend — Invasion of privacy
Suckey, Brian, 33, Remington — Dealing marijuana, possession of legend drug, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining common nuisance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Ward, Ashley, 27, Portage — Driving while suspended
Letta, Stephanie, 34, Valparaiso — Possession of marijuana
Kelley, Logan, 18, Michigan City — Possession of marijuana
Marquez, Martha, 24, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
King, Jonathan Jr., 37, Gary — Operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Lagneau, Mark, 48, Valparaiso — Deprecating while intoxicated
Bartell, Charles, 21, Portage — Public intoxication
Koontz, Alexandra, 19, Warsaw — Possession or consumption
Olmos, Destiny, 18, Portage — Possession of marijuana
Rodriguez, Ariyanna, 18, Portage — Possession of marijuana
Antone, Patrick Jr., 28, Greenwood — Operating while intoxicated
Nowka, Joseph, 34, Porter — Revocation of probation
Coppess, Paul Jr., 28, Crown Point — Public intoxication, hold
Lyda, Curtis, 27, Hobart — Operating while intoxicated, refusal to submit, driving while suspended, revocation of probation
Wilson, Abby, 45, Hammond — Resisting law enforcement
Alspach, Jeremy, 26, Valparaiso — Revocation of probation
Jackson, Shawn, 33, Lake Station — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Bond, Willie III, 31, Gary — Driving while suspended
Cundiff, David, 32, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Budgin, Kevin, 39, Portage — Revocation of probation
Haddad, Shaun, 33, Valparaiso — Theft
Wiggam, Nathan, 22, Champaign — Dealing marijuana
Dumoulin, Isaac, 22, Champaign — Possession of marijuana
Wilson, Wyatt, 23, Rantoul — Dealing marijuana
Fox, Evan, 28, Crown Point — Leaving the scene of an accident
Repasky, Damian, 22, Chesterton — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Chambers, Kari, 53, Portage — License violation
Nadeau, Zachary, 20, Round Lake — Possession or consumption
Chrisp, Kimberly, 48, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Culbertson, Shelby, 27, Chicago —Operating while intoxicated
Knies, Andrew, 33, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Rendina, John III, 28, Schererville — Operating while intoxicated, refusal to submit
Guzman, Adrian Jr., 18, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, possession or consumption
Anteniou, Aaron, 19, Hinsdale — Possession or consumption
Ippolito,, 23, LaPorte — Operating while intoxicated
Rassel, Jennifer, 30, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Suyak, Debora, 47, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Arthur, Aaron, 26, Gary — Possession of marijuana
Johnston, Richard, 25, Hammond — Operating while intoxicated
Greeno, Ryan, 23, Porter — Operating while intoxicated
Sotelo, Melissa, 22, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Keefover, Kevin, 38, Chesterton — Operating while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance, specialized driving
Manson, Jacqualene, 45, Park Forest — Failure to appear
Wright, Benjamin, 29, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Moisant, Caitlin, 30, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated
Hahney, Ashley, 31, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated