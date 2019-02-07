Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Feb. 5-Feb. 6

Barger, Chelsea, 26, Valparaiso — Hold

Carr, Jermaine, 46, Hammond — Revocation of probation

Ferrell, Tori, 25, Hebron — Failure to appear

Gonzalez, Zachary, 18, Portage — Driving while suspended

Groves, Johnson, 41, Portage — Failure to appear

Holloway, Kayelyn, 19, Gary — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Kohanyi, Stacey, 43, Valparaiso — Public intoxication

Kuchta, Starr, 21, Mishawaka — Theft, disorderly conduct

Pappas, Alexander, 31, Portage — Revocation of probation, failure to appear

Price, Vernon, 40, South bend — Identity deception

Reed, Mindi, 53, Hebron — Failure to appear

Texaxco-Cuanetl, Enrique, 32, Valparaiso — Counterfeiting

Van Lue, Christopher, 27, Logansport — Revocation of probation

York, David, 31, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, theft, refusal to submit

Zienin, Justin, 38, Crown Point — Revocation of probation

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.