Feb. 5-Feb. 6
Barger, Chelsea, 26, Valparaiso — Hold
Carr, Jermaine, 46, Hammond — Revocation of probation
Ferrell, Tori, 25, Hebron — Failure to appear
Gonzalez, Zachary, 18, Portage — Driving while suspended
Groves, Johnson, 41, Portage — Failure to appear
Holloway, Kayelyn, 19, Gary — Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Kohanyi, Stacey, 43, Valparaiso — Public intoxication
Kuchta, Starr, 21, Mishawaka — Theft, disorderly conduct
Pappas, Alexander, 31, Portage — Revocation of probation, failure to appear
Price, Vernon, 40, South bend — Identity deception
Reed, Mindi, 53, Hebron — Failure to appear
Texaxco-Cuanetl, Enrique, 32, Valparaiso — Counterfeiting
Van Lue, Christopher, 27, Logansport — Revocation of probation
York, David, 31, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, theft, refusal to submit
Zienin, Justin, 38, Crown Point — Revocation of probation