Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Sept. 6-Sept. 7

Batalis, Peter, 37, Hobart — Failure to appear

Beaudry, Jane, 52, Portage — Theft

Ehlers, Chelsey, 26, Portage — Possession of controlled substance

Fronczak, Kimberly, 38, Indianapolis — Operating while intoxicated

Goin, Jamey, 40, Valparaiso — Auto theft

Howard, Charity, 47, Michigan City — False informing

Lopez, Jose, 49, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Price, Sarah, 35, Indianap9olis — Failure to appear

Rosario, Michal, 24, Hobart — Battery

Schatz, Debra, 62, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Shelton, Daniel, 18, Portage — Leaving the scene of an accident

Tollard, James, 38, Portage — Domestic battery

Villareal, Martin, 45, Chicago — Theft, strangulation, domestic battery, interference with reporting

Warrick, Vicky, 43, Portage — Regulations and conditions

