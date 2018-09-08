Sept. 6-Sept. 7
Batalis, Peter, 37, Hobart — Failure to appear
Beaudry, Jane, 52, Portage — Theft
Ehlers, Chelsey, 26, Portage — Possession of controlled substance
Fronczak, Kimberly, 38, Indianapolis — Operating while intoxicated
Goin, Jamey, 40, Valparaiso — Auto theft
Howard, Charity, 47, Michigan City — False informing
Lopez, Jose, 49, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Price, Sarah, 35, Indianap9olis — Failure to appear
Rosario, Michal, 24, Hobart — Battery
Schatz, Debra, 62, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Shelton, Daniel, 18, Portage — Leaving the scene of an accident
Tollard, James, 38, Portage — Domestic battery
Villareal, Martin, 45, Chicago — Theft, strangulation, domestic battery, interference with reporting
Warrick, Vicky, 43, Portage — Regulations and conditions