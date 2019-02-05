Try 1 month for 99¢
Porter County Jail cells

Jail cells stand empty in a general population area of the Porter County Jail.

 File, The Times

Feb. 1-Feb. 4

Ayala, Trisha, 20, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption

Bernichio, Anthony, 43, Oak Forest — Domestic battery

Brand, Samantha,l 27, Hebron — Operating while intoxicated

Burcham, Seth, 19, Chesterton — Possession or consumption

Carvahal, 38, Sauk Village — Operating while intoxicated

Camacho, Angelica, 28, Portage — Failure to appear

Collins, Nicholas, 33, Wheatfield — Leaving scene of accident

Cribari, Christina, 33, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Dominguez, Juan, 63, Valparaiso — Battery

Drever, Alyssa, 18, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Duvall, Eric, 22, Portage — Leaving scene of accident

Eagen, Amanda, 35, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Gantt, Charles, 77, South Bend — Driving while suspended

Gensel, Brandon, 28, Wheatfield — Failure to appear

Gibson, Alexander, 22, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, weapons carry handgun, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended

Gray, Tyler, 23, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated

Hambright, Robert II, 31, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia

Hampton, Donnie, 37, Gary — Driving while suspended

Harwood, James, 50, Portage — Driving while suspended

Hawkins, Sally, 22, Hanna — Operating while intoxicated

Heitlage, Joshua, 35, Portage — Public intoxication

Hennessy, John IV, 32, Valparaiso — Maintaining common nuisance, possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia

Hernandez, Elsie, 60, Portage — Operating while intoxicated

Hernandez, Manuel Jr., 48, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Hile, Jordan, 23, Valparaiso — Unlawful entry, theft

Houk, William, 54, Portage — Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Hoyne, Amanda, 34, Valparaiso — Maintaining common nuisance, possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia

Hoyne, James, 32, Valparaiso — Maintaining common nuisance, possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia

Isbell, Traonta, 25, Bloomington — Failure to appear

Jackson, Brittany, 29, Gary —Driving while suspended

Jarrell, Kelly, 20, Chesterton — Battery, possession of marijuana

Johnson, Joshua, 41, Highland — Sexual misconduct with minor, child solicitation, sexual battery

King, Chance, 34, Hobart — Possession legend drug, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia

Kizer, Jeffery, 48, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated

Kuchta, Starr,21, Mishawaka — Criminal trespass

Liss, Cindy, 62, Michiana — Operating while intoxicated

Mason, Matthew, 27, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

McCollum, Latonya, 20, Dolton — Theft

McKeever, Edward, 45, Portage — Failure to appear

Nelson, Kailee, 19, Chesterton — Domestic battery

Nelson, Scott, 32, Portage — Driving while suspended

Nelson, William Jr., 18, Chesterton — Battery

Panek, Louis, 64, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Pendleton, Shad, 32, Milwaukee — Operating while intoxicated

Pinney, Michael, 45, Valparaiso — Failure to appear

Prater, Lujack, 27, Ravenna, Ohio — Operating while intoxicated, refusal to submit

Reese, Airin, 21, Bridgeview — Operating while intoxicated

Rosario-Hoover, Kristofer, 26, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

Sims, Jaidah, 23, Beverly Shores — Domestic battery

Skaggs, Kenneth, 40, North Judson — Public intoxication

Taylor, Jay II, 29, North Judson — Public intoxication

Ward, Ilya, 30, Portage — Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

Weaver, Markela, 21, Lake Station — Theft

Wilgus, Dustin, 22, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended

Wittman, Ian, 19, Portage — Auto theft, resisting law enforcement, unlawful entry, leaving scene of accident, criminal recklessness, theft, harassment

Wood, Brenden, 22, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated

