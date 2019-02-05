Feb. 1-Feb. 4
Ayala, Trisha, 20, Valparaiso — Possession or consumption
Bernichio, Anthony, 43, Oak Forest — Domestic battery
Brand, Samantha,l 27, Hebron — Operating while intoxicated
Burcham, Seth, 19, Chesterton — Possession or consumption
Carvahal, 38, Sauk Village — Operating while intoxicated
Camacho, Angelica, 28, Portage — Failure to appear
Collins, Nicholas, 33, Wheatfield — Leaving scene of accident
Cribari, Christina, 33, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Dominguez, Juan, 63, Valparaiso — Battery
Drever, Alyssa, 18, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Duvall, Eric, 22, Portage — Leaving scene of accident
Eagen, Amanda, 35, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Gantt, Charles, 77, South Bend — Driving while suspended
Gensel, Brandon, 28, Wheatfield — Failure to appear
Gibson, Alexander, 22, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, weapons carry handgun, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended
Gray, Tyler, 23, Crown Point — Operating while intoxicated
Hambright, Robert II, 31, Valparaiso — Possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia
Hampton, Donnie, 37, Gary — Driving while suspended
Harwood, James, 50, Portage — Driving while suspended
Hawkins, Sally, 22, Hanna — Operating while intoxicated
Heitlage, Joshua, 35, Portage — Public intoxication
Hennessy, John IV, 32, Valparaiso — Maintaining common nuisance, possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia
Hernandez, Elsie, 60, Portage — Operating while intoxicated
Hernandez, Manuel Jr., 48, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Hile, Jordan, 23, Valparaiso — Unlawful entry, theft
Houk, William, 54, Portage — Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Hoyne, Amanda, 34, Valparaiso — Maintaining common nuisance, possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia
Hoyne, James, 32, Valparaiso — Maintaining common nuisance, possession of hypodermic, possession of paraphernalia
Isbell, Traonta, 25, Bloomington — Failure to appear
Jackson, Brittany, 29, Gary —Driving while suspended
Jarrell, Kelly, 20, Chesterton — Battery, possession of marijuana
Johnson, Joshua, 41, Highland — Sexual misconduct with minor, child solicitation, sexual battery
King, Chance, 34, Hobart — Possession legend drug, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia
Kizer, Jeffery, 48, Michigan City — Operating while intoxicated
Kuchta, Starr,21, Mishawaka — Criminal trespass
Liss, Cindy, 62, Michiana — Operating while intoxicated
Mason, Matthew, 27, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
McCollum, Latonya, 20, Dolton — Theft
McKeever, Edward, 45, Portage — Failure to appear
Nelson, Kailee, 19, Chesterton — Domestic battery
Nelson, Scott, 32, Portage — Driving while suspended
Nelson, William Jr., 18, Chesterton — Battery
Panek, Louis, 64, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Pendleton, Shad, 32, Milwaukee — Operating while intoxicated
Pinney, Michael, 45, Valparaiso — Failure to appear
Prater, Lujack, 27, Ravenna, Ohio — Operating while intoxicated, refusal to submit
Reese, Airin, 21, Bridgeview — Operating while intoxicated
Rosario-Hoover, Kristofer, 26, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated
Sims, Jaidah, 23, Beverly Shores — Domestic battery
Skaggs, Kenneth, 40, North Judson — Public intoxication
Taylor, Jay II, 29, North Judson — Public intoxication
Ward, Ilya, 30, Portage — Disorderly conduct, public intoxication
Weaver, Markela, 21, Lake Station — Theft
Wilgus, Dustin, 22, Valparaiso — Driving while suspended
Wittman, Ian, 19, Portage — Auto theft, resisting law enforcement, unlawful entry, leaving scene of accident, criminal recklessness, theft, harassment
Wood, Brenden, 22, Valparaiso — Operating while intoxicated