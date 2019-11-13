SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven Fire Department Lt. George Hayes doesn’t consider himself a hero, but Cub Scout Pack 487 members disagree.
Hayes was presented a Hometown Hero award recently, when some 50 Cub Scouts and family members visited the South Haven Fire Department station here.
Hayes, a firefighter/paramedic on the department, was recognized not only for his three years of service on the department, but also for his 30 years of service in the military.
Hayes, a LaPorte County native, began his service in the military when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1989 after graduating from high school. He served with the Marine Corps for seven years, but his service didn’t end there.
Hayes also served with the U.S. Army for four years, the National Guard for nine years and recently retired as a commander with the U.S. Coast Guard after 10 years of service.
In addition to working full-time on the South Haven department, Hayes also serves as a SWAT medic for the Lake Station Police Department.
“It’s the service. When they call and say they need somebody, I’m there,” Hayes said, adding the recognition came as a surprise during the scouts’ tour of the fire station, and was much appreciated.