PORTAGE — Ammonia levels are now within permitted levels and cyanide levels continue to decrease at the site of last week's industrial spill by ArcelorMittal in the local east branch of the Little Calumet River, according to the company.
"We have been conducting daily samplings at the two impacted wastewater outfalls, and we are also conducting daily downstream samplings every quarter mile for 2.5 miles of the Little Calumet River," according to a press release from ArcelorMittal. "As a precautionary measure and in support of stakeholder requests, we have expanded our testing to include the lakeshore from Porter Beach to the westernmost extent of West Beach."
"Unfortunately, these are not real-time results as there is an inherent delay in processing daily tests by a third-party analytical lab," the company said. "However, the constituents of concern have demonstrated a pattern of daily improvement since Thursday."
The company said it will share sampling results on its website as soon as they are confirmed by regulatory authorities.
ArcelorMittal accepted responsibility for the spill Friday that killed a large number of fish, closed beaches, triggered precautions with drinking water and initiated the threat of a group lawsuit.
The company said the incident happened "despite having safeguards in place and conducting regular sampling in accordance with permits."
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management directed ArcellorMittal to identify the cause of the exceedances, and ArcellorMittal told IDEM that its blast furnace closed water loop station failed, according to the statement. Cleanup efforts were to be completed Saturday.
The Portage Port Authority, a local marina development and various individuals are teaming up to sue ArcelorMittal, claiming the company put people at risk, and disrupted business and recreation.
The group is filing notice of their intent to sue for violations of the Clean Water Act, attorney Thomas Dogan said.
IDEM said the company exceeded the daily maximum limit for total cyanide and ammonia-nitrogen, which "appear to be the cause or a significant contributing factor to the mortality of the fish observed on the East Arm of the Little Calumet River."
Portage Mayor John Cannon accused state environmental officials and others Friday of waiting several days before notifying the city of the contamination that resulted in a large fish kill, closed beaches and precautions with drinking water.
He said IDEM and others were made aware of the problem Monday, but the city was not informed until Thursday.
Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, said there were no warnings for surfers to stay out of the water Thursday.
"And now they are concerned about long-term health risks of this possible exposure," Benjamin said.
IDEM said in a statement Friday that both it and the DNR investigated a report on Monday and found one "distressed" fish in the East Arm of the Little Calumet River. The agencies received more reports of dead fish on Tuesday, and on Wednesday observed a "significant" fish die off.
Then on Thursday "IDEM was notified by ArcelorMittal that they had violated the daily maximum limit for total cyanide," the statement read. "When IDEM received this information, agency staff alerted local media, environmental organizations, and local officials including Indiana American Water and the mayor of Portage."
ArcelorMittal also reported that upon learning Wednesday about the presence of oil at the nearby Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, it deployed a containment boom and a vac truck pulled material from the waterway. A spill removal firm was brought in, which confirmed none of the oil went beyond the port into the open waters of Lake Michigan.
IDEM is awaiting the results of testing done on water samples from the area in question, Public Information Officer Barry Sneed said Friday morning.
Indiana American Water, which provides drinking water to much of the Region, said it restricted water intake at its nearby Ogden Dunes filtration plant as a precaution, but had found no sign of contamination during real-time monitoring.
The National Park Service closed the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk beach area and water out to 300 feet until further notice, and the nearby town of Ogden Dunes closed its beach.
"All other national park beaches and trails remain open to the public, including trails at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk," according to a press release from Indiana Dunes Tourism.
Lake Station resident Janice McMullen told The Times when she arrived Wednesday morning at her boat in the Marquette Yacht Club, she noticed emergency officials gathered at the nearby Sammie L. Maletta Public Marina.
McMullen said she didn't think much of it until she looked down into the water and saw a large number of fish belly up and swimming in circles.
"There are dead fish everywhere," she said Thursday morning. "They're up on shore, under the docks. I'm saying there are probably hundreds of fish."
