The Duneland Family YMCA will host the seventh annual Dancing Like the Stars on Nov. 3 in the Stardust Event Center at the Blue Chip Casino. Local celebrity dancers will compete to raise funds to support the Y mission and provide programming and membership subsidy. The doors will open at 5 p.m. for a social hour followed by dinner and the performances of the eight specially chosen 2018 stars.
The 2018 stars lineup includes Ginger Bolinger, Duneland School Corp.; Anthony Contrucci, Centier Bank; Maura Durham, Duneland Chamber of Commerce; Roly Martinez, Gastro 49; Meg McCarel, special education, Liberty Elementary School; Maria Mendez, Franciscan Health Michigan City; and Stephany Meredith, Teachers Credit Union (TCU). These Duneland celebrities are asking for your support as they dance to help ensure a brighter future for those in the community in need of assistance.
This year’s theme is “Tickets to Paradise," a tropical island evening of music and entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress the part in their favorite tropical island attire as they support their 2018 stars.
There are a variety of ways you can support the 2018 stars and strengthen the mission of the Y: purchase a ticket or table to attend the event in support of the star of your choice; provide a sponsorship or silent auction item; or support your star by purchasing “votes” for them.
Visit www.dunelandymca.org and click on Dancing Like the Stars to purchase tickets, cast votes or donate an item. For more information or to receive details about marketing opportunities, contact Jane Delligatti at the Y, 219-926-4204.